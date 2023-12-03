The deadly attack took place in the 15th district of the French capital, in which the attacker used a knife to kill the German tourist, who has not been identified.

French police arrested a man who targeted pedestrians in Paris on Saturday night, killing a German tourist and wounding two others with a knife, France’s interior minister said.

Police arrested a 25-year-old French national, who spent four years in prison for planning a violent crime. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said that after his arrest, he expressed sorrow over the deaths of Muslims, especially in Afghanistan and the Palestinian territories, and claimed that France was an ally. The attacker apparently shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is great), Darmanin said.

“This person was ready to kill others,” Darmanin told reporters.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office confirmed it had opened an investigation.

The attacker went after a German couple armed with a knife, killed the man and injured two others with a hammer.

The attacker, who was not identified by name, left prison in 2020 after four years and was under observation and undergoing psychiatric treatment, the minister said, painting a brief portrait of the attacker, who was born in Neuilly-sur-Neill, Paris. It happened in the scene. Suburb. Most recently, he lived with his parents in the Essonne region, south of Paris.

The deadly attack took place in the 15th district of the French capital, with the attacker using a knife to kill the German tourist, who judicial sources say was a 23-year-old of German and Filipino nationality. The suspect then crossed the Seine River to the right bank and used a hammer to attack the injured. They are described as a 66-year-old British citizen and a 60-year-old French man.

The attacker was stopped by police and shot twice in the stomach, the minister said, praising authorities for their quick response and reiterating that “undoubtedly other people would also have been killed.”

France has been on terror alert after a teacher was stabbed to death in the northern city of Arras in October by a former student originally from the Ingushetia region of Russia’s Caucasus Mountains and suspected of Islamic radicalism. That deadly attack came three years after the killing of another teacher outside Paris, who was beheaded by a radical Chechen who was later killed by police.

Saturday’s attack raised fear levels in the French capital, which is still marked by attacks by Islamic radicals on cafes and a music hall in 2015, which killed 130 people.

“We will leave nothing in the face of terrorism. Never,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Twitter, expressing her condolences to the victims and their families.

