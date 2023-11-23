Although both are in contraction territory, sentiment in the German economy is more optimistic.

The French economy recorded another sharp contraction in business activity in November, continuing its downward trend since June.

Manufacturing remains the main drag on the broader economy, declining at the fastest rate in the last three years.

The picture is better in Germany as the economic slowdown shows signs of abating in the middle of the fourth quarter as business activity is falling at the slowest pace in the last four months.

The economic outlook is based on the latest estimates of each country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCB), which tracks variables such as sales, employment to indicate what is actually happening in the private sector economy. Used to be. Inventory and prices.

In FranceThe global PMI is forecast to be 44.5 this month, well below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

“The French economy is kind of at a standstill. It seems as if geopolitical and economic uncertainty have played a major role here,” HCB economist Norman Liebke said.

There is widespread pessimism in the manufacturing sector in the euro zone’s second-largest economy, according to sub-region data: the PMI of factory output stands at 42.6, the lowest since May 2020.

Meanwhile, sentiment in the French services sector is more positive, but slowing. The services business activity PMI for November is estimated at 45.3, a three-month high. However, this is little changed from October’s 45.2.

improvement in the german economy

In the euro zone’s largest economy, the global PMI came in at 47.1 in November. Despite it being the fifth consecutive month in sub-50 contraction territory, it is up from October’s 45.9 and the highest since July.

“Christmas is approaching and there is some hope for the German economy,” said HCB chief economist Cyrus de la Rubia.

“The collective upturn supports our growing confidence that a return to growth territory is a possibility, potentially materializing by the first half of the coming year,” he said.

Expectations among manufacturers are improving but remain pessimistic. The manufacturing PMI is forecast at 42.3 in November, up from 40.8 in October, a six-month high. However, it still shows apparent contraction,

Activity this month was hit by a sustained decline in demand for goods and services, with companies highlighted by the impact of market uncertainty, tight financial conditions and customers’ efforts to use up their stocks ahead of purchases.

Services is the economic sector closest to 50 points with a PMI of 48.7.

