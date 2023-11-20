German producer price index fell for the fourth consecutive month

The German producer price index declined for the fourth consecutive month due to falling energy and metals prices.

Germany’s producer price index for October fell 11% year-on-year, as analysts had expected, widening a 14.7% decline in September.

This was the fourth consecutive month of weakness, largely driven by energy and metals prices. The index mainly takes into account mining, energy, manufacturing and water industry products.

The main reason for the cut was increased commodity prices due to the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine last October. Since then, prices have been falling as the market readjusts itself with the help of energy price caps across Europe.

Inflation was another major factor last year, putting upward pressure on prices. However, the aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle adopted by most central banks including the European Central Bank (ECB) helped bring down the prices significantly.

October 2023 saw energy prices fall by 27.9%, with electricity costs falling by 36.2%. Petroleum products declined by 13.2%, while fuel prices also became cheaper by 12.8%.

Metal prices fell 11.7% year-on-year, with ferroalloys, pig iron and steel falling 18.9%. Intermediate goods were also hit, putting further pressure on lumber prices, which fell 17.9%. Fertilizer and nitrogen prices also declined by 45.5%, with livestock feed also falling by 22.3%.

However, non-durable good prices increased significantly, with prices for preserved vegetables and fruits rising 16%. The price of pork also increased by 10.4%, the price of processed potatoes also increased by 29.4%. Durable goods followed a similar pattern, with furniture rising by 4.8% and machinery rising by 5.4%.

What impact will this have on the rest of Europe?

Germany’s producer price index is a key indicator of inflation in Europe’s largest economy. Thus, the PPI falling for the fourth consecutive month could be important information that the ECB takes into account for its next monetary policy decision.

Currently, the ECB interest rate is set at 4%, as the central bank has paused its monetary tightening cycle for the time being.

This is especially true as Germany is also currently struggling with weak demand everywhere, especially when it comes to energy. The International Energy Association estimates that this year the oil demand in the country may see a decline of about 90,000 barrels per day, mainly due to the decline in demand for naphtha and diesel.

German home construction has also slowed significantly, falling well short of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s target of 400,000 new homes per year. Although reduction in key intermediate inputs like wood, metals and energy may help to some extent, ultimately, weak demand is still expected to weigh on the industry.

However, the EU is more optimistic about Germany’s growth, estimating GDP growth at 0.8% in 2024 and 1.25% in 2025.

Source: www.euronews.com