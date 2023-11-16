Authorities are cracking down on supporters of Islamic groups after a surge in public protests.

Several hundred German police officers carried out a nationwide search on Thursday targeting an Islamist organization suspected of supporting the Iran-aligned Islamist movement Hezbollah, the Interior Ministry announced.

“At a time when many Jews feel especially threatened, we do not tolerate Islamist propaganda or anti-Semitic and anti-Israel campaigns,” Interior Secretary Nancy Feser said in a statement.

The police operation targeted the Islamic Center of Hamburg (IZH) and five other organizations suspected of being linked to it. All are suspected of supporting Hezbollah, which Germany officially banned as a terrorist organization in April 2020.

54 properties in seven regions of Germany were searched.

According to a statement from the Interior Ministry, IZH’s activities are aimed at spreading the “revolutionary concept” of a democratic Iranian regime, which is “suspected to be contrary to the constitutional order in Germany”.

In particular, the IZH controls the Imam Ali Mosque in Hamburg. Germany’s internal intelligence service suspects that from there, the IZH is “exerting a strong influence” on other mosques and congregations “up to a complete takeover”.

The ministry said the movement allegedly has “clear anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli tendencies”, which “has been propagated through various media channels”.

Hamburg authorities specified that the purpose of the searches was to gather evidence with the aim of imposing sanctions on the IZH association, which has been on the authorities’ radar for several years. Its vice-president was recently expelled from Germany.

Andy Grote, regional minister of the interior of the Hamburg city-state, said in a statement, “The sooner the IZH disappears completely from Hamburg, the better, and with today’s action we are one step closer to achieving this.” went.”

The arrests come against a backdrop of increasingly visible anti-Semitism, which has reared its head since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, which took more than 1,000 lives. A week earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to protect Jews in Germany as he marked the 85th anniversary of the Nazi Kristallnacht massacre.

Germany and many other countries fear that the current conflict in Israel and Palestine will turn into a regional conflict, especially through the activities of Hezbollah in Lebanon. There are already daily exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel in the border area between the two countries since the war began.

