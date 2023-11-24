Hundreds of German police officers searched 15 properties linked to Hamas members and supporters on Thursday, following a recent ban on the activities of the Palestinian militant group.

German authorities searched the properties of Hamas members, supporters and sympathizers on Thursday morning an official ban On any activity by or in support of the Palestinian militant group.

The formal ban was implemented on 2 November. The same day, Samidoun, a group celebrating Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel in Berlin, was officially disbanded.

German Interior Minister Nancy Feser said, “We are continuing our sustained action against radical Islamists.” “By imposing sanctions on Hamas and Samidoun in Germany, we have clearly signaled that we will not tolerate any glorification or support of Hamas’s barbaric terror against Israel,” he said.

According to German officials, there are approximately 450 Hamas members in the country, whose activities include expressions of sympathy for the terrorist group, propaganda activities, financing and fund-raising.

Most of Thursday’s raids – which began at 6am local time – took place in the German capital, where 11 locations were raided by more than 300 police officers. Of these, seven locations were linked to Hamas and four to Samidoun. Other discoveries took place in the states of Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein.

German authorities took previous action this week as part of their efforts to crack down on anti-Semitism in the country. On Tuesday, police in the southern state of Bavaria raided the homes of 17 people accused of spreading anti-Semitic hate speech and threats against the Jewish community.

“We are keeping a close eye on the Islamist scenario,” Feser said of the searches. “Islamists and anti-Semites cannot and should not feel safe anywhere here.”

