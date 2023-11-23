The so-called Reichsbürger movement has attracted growing support from various sectors of the anti-government and far-right ecosystem.

German authorities announced Thursday that they were searching 20 homes of suspected far-right plotters who they say were planning to “destabilize” state administration communications.

Among other things, the suspects are accused of trying to block their communication channels “by targeting and mass contacting public officials,” the Munich public prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Those targeted are suspected of belonging to the far-right Reichsbürger movement, which brings together various groups of conspiracy theorists and extremists who do not recognize the legitimacy of German institutions.

Police confiscated computers, laptops and mobile phones.

The public prosecutor’s office said the searches, carried out in eight areas, are part of an investigation that began in early 2021, when police identified several channels with “conspiracy theories and theories specific to the Reichsbürger” on the Telegram platform Was.

From August 2021, these channels demanded action against “alleged victims of the state”. His administrators then began conducting “mass contacts with officials by telephone and e-mail”.

According to the public prosecutor, their main objective was “to destabilize the Federal Republic of Germany and its public institutions and prevent or at least complicate their proper functioning”.

Employees of the targeted authorities were bombarded with conspiracies and were “humiliated and sometimes even subjected to death threats”.

In November 2021, a 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of running one of the offending channels. He was charged with “forming a criminal organization and inciting hatred” in April 2022.

The Reichsbürger movement has existed since the 1980s, but gained new momentum in response to health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December 2022, authorities destroyed an armed group with the same ideology that had set the goal of overthrowing Germany’s democratic institutions.

They included a prince, a former elite soldier and a former far-right MP.

The movement is believed to have around 20,000 members in Germany and beyond, attracting a variety of anti-authoritarian and right-wing ideologies, including anger over the nature of the post-World War II Federal Republic and long-standing Also included is indifference towards the coming Germany.

While some followers of the movement idealize the Third Reich, the plotters arrested last year were focused on evoking a return to the Second Reich, a monarchy created in 1871 and overthrown after World War I.

Other Reichsbürger members are more conspiratorial and reactionary in their thinking, rejecting modern state structures and refusing to pay taxes, participate in the census, or hold ID cards.

