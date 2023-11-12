German logistics group Rhenus is bullish on China’s market outlook, says economic ties vary by political conditions

Rhenus Group, a global logistics The service provider is betting on growth in China and Asia-Pacific after acquiring assets in the region to prepare for a return to business and strengthen its presence in the fastest-growing region for the industry.

The family-owned German company has a network of 17 centers in mainland China and Hong Kong, having been active in the Chinese market for more than two decades. In September, it bought BLU Logistics, a freight forwarder with businesses in Latin America and Greater China, and acquired a 51 percent stake in LBH Group with operations in the mainland and Southeast Asia.

Asia-Pacific remains the fastest-growing region for the global freight and logistics market and, despite heightened geopolitical tensions between the West and Beijing in recent years, additional investment in the world’s largest logistics market has fueled growth. It has strengthened its confidence in the possibilities of

“China is a key market for Rhenus,” group president and CEO Tobias Bartz said in an interview. “With its considerable economic power, China is an important market for the German economy and a cornerstone of our trade.”

‘China is an important market for the German economy and a cornerstone of our business,’ says Bartz, President and CEO of Rhenus. Photo: Handout

Based in Montabaur, near Frankfurt, the 111-year-old Rennes Group earns about 8.6 billion euros (US$9.2 billion/HK$71.8 billion) in annual sales. According to its website, it employs 39,000 people at 1,120 sites, providing services across the entire supply chain, including multimodal transport and warehousing.

China’s logistics value is projected to grow 4.7 percent to 12.7 trillion yuan (US$1.74 trillion/HK$13.6 trillion) in 2022, according to a Savills report in March. Based on the total value of social logistics goods, the sector grew at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6 percent from 2017 to 2022, while the economy expanded by 5.2 percent, according to Fitch Ratings.

Singapore’s GLP raises capital to purchase China logistics facilities

Germany released its “China Strategy” document in July, calling China a “partner, competitor and systemic rival.” It said Europe’s largest economy aims to be “less dependent on China in key sectors to reduce the risks it poses”. It said the European internal market offers far greater opportunities for Chinese companies in the transportation sector.

The document “provides legal certainty for our investments and our clients,” Bartz said. “The political situation is different from the economic relations. China remains a reliable partner in the global economy and we resolve all issues cooperatively.

A view of the automated container terminal of Shanghai Yangshan Deep Water Port on November 3, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

Although geopolitical tensions have led many Western companies to move their operations and production to Southeast Asian countries, according to Colliers, China still holds the lead in many of these locations due to its superior infrastructure .

“China has a large and growing domestic market, which is creating strong demand for industrial and logistics assets,” said Michael Bovens, head of Asia Industrial at the property consultancy. He said that the government is supporting this sector.

Growing consumer demand for fast and quality logistics services will mitigate the slowdown in the broader economy, Bovens said, boosting prospects for industrial properties amid a multi-year slowdown in the country’s residential market.

China’s logistics value in 2022. Source: Savills China’s property sector China has been mired in a debt crisis with many private developers from Evergrande to Country Garden Holdings defaulting on their loans. Real estate investment fell 25 percent to US$24.4 billion in the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period in 2022, according to data tracked by MSCI Real Assets.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region globally for the freight and logistics market, and the Chinese economy is a “huge part” of it, Bartz said.

“We are committed to further expanding our presence and services in the region,” he said. “Our presence in Greater China and Hong Kong in particular is part of our long-term strategy.”

Source: amp.scmp.com