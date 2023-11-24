German government banned spending - Business News

Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks next to Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck during a hearing in the Bundestag, the lower house of Germany’s parliament, in Berlin, Germany on November 15, 2023. [Photo/Agencies]

The German government has put a pause on most new spending commitments amid a deepening budget crisis, calling it a necessary step in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s efforts to deal with the fiscal challenges facing his coalition.

A recent court ruling has thrown the government’s spending plans into chaos by blocking the transfer of 60 billion euros ($65 billion) in unused pandemic funds to green initiatives, which could potentially provide vital support to some German industries. and jeopardizing their competitive edge, reports Reuters news agency.

The court’s decision has heightened tensions within the three-way coalition between Scholz’s ruling Social Democrats party, or SPD, the emerging Greens, and the fiscally conservative Free Democrats, or FDP, as they try to decide how Whether the country’s debt brake should be lifted or spending should be curbed. From somewhere else.

Billions of funds were set aside to be used for renewable energy subsidies, energy-efficient housing, chip production and support measures for high-energy companies.

Germany’s debt brake policy, implemented in 2009, limits the country’s structural budget deficit to about 0.35 percent of its GDP. Critics say this severely hampers Germany’s ability to borrow, leading to the introduction of off-budget funds as a solution.

The debt break was temporarily lifted in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to provide vital support to companies and the economy, and was lifted again in 2022 due to rising interest rates, inflation and higher energy prices. Was, but it was restored. 2023 with the introduction of an alternative fund designated for military and energy-price subsidy purposes.

In a sign of the Finance Ministry’s concern about the potential impact on its finances, a letter from the Secretary of State for the Budget revealed that future spending promises across almost the entire federal budget have been put on hold.

State Secretary Werner Gaetzer said the Finance Ministry was placing a spending freeze “to avoid further burdens on future fiscal years.”

Kevin Kuhnert, general secretary of Scholz’s SPD, said in a television interview on Monday that the freeze does not affect financial commitments that have already been made.

The measure covers all ministries and a 200 billion euro fund set up to assist companies during the pandemic and energy crisis following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022.

In an effort to fully understand the implications of last week’s court ruling, lawmakers on the Bundestag’s budgetary committee held a public hearing with legal experts on Tuesday to evaluate its potential impact, Politico reports.

The impact of the decision will be immediate, according to Professor Thies Büttner of the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, in a statement to parliament ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.

“There is a need for integration into the €52 billion budget plan for the coming year,” he said.

Source: www.bing.com