German film industry anxiously awaits new Berlin director amid rumors

The German film industry is anxiously awaiting the appointment of the Berlin Film Festival’s new director, expected to be announced tomorrow, and as the guessing game regarding the selection heats up, one thing is increasingly clear. What is happening: The new head will face considerable financial and political challenges at the Berlinale.

Speculation has intensified in the local industry over possible candidates to succeed Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Riesenbeek, who have co-led the Berlinale as artistic and executive directors since 2020 and are set to step down after their respective mandates end after this year’s edition. But will leave the post.

more than variety

Several potential contenders have now dismissed those rumours, including European Film Academy CEO and director Matthijs Wouter Knoll, who has clarified. Diversity He was not in the running and was very satisfied with his current position; Kirsten Niehus, head of the Medianboard Berlin-Brandenburg funding organization, said she was not a candidate; and UniFrance chief Daniela Elstner, who dismissed the speculation as false.

Munich Film Festival director Christoph Gröner, who seems happy to stay where he is, is also being seen as a possible choice.

“We are certainly pleased with this assessment, but I am at the helm of the Munich Film Festival [artistic co-director] Julia Weigel,’ Groner told Diversity, “Taking into account recent developments at the Berlinale, with the reduction of sections for German programming, we define ourselves as number 1 for German film production – and therefore increasingly in the international industry in the middle of summer Want to appeal. We can only wish the Berlinale all the best.”

While a completely unexpected selection is certainly possible, other names regularly discussed by industry insiders include Christoph Terhecht, artistic director of the International Leipzig Festival for Documentary and Animated Film (who declined to comment on the rumors). refused); Christian Jungen, Artistic Director of the Zurich Film Festival; Berlinale programmer Paz Lázaro; and Maria Kopf, who recently stepped down as co-managing director of the German Film Academy. The latter three could not be reached for comment.

Berlinale has been brilliant at keeping its cards close to its chest. When Riesenbeek was appointed to co-manage the festival she was not actually a candidate. In fact the then Culture Commissioner had called her to find a candidate for the post and she left the job.

Claudia Roth, Germany’s federal government commissioner for culture and media, sparked outrage in September with her decision to abandon the festival’s dual leadership structure and instead revert to a single director to manage both the artistic and administrative aspects of the programme. Sparked an international backlash – it became impossible for Chatterjee to continue in his role after Riesenbeek decided to step down after the 2024 edition. More than 400 filmmakers and talents, including Martin Scorsese, Paul Schrader, Bela Tarr, Olivier Assayas, Kirsten Stewart and Margarethe von Trotta, signed a letter condemning the Culture Commissioner for the move.

Roth then formed a six-member committee charged with finding a sole director to succeed Chatterjee and Riesenbeek, which included Oscar-winning director Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”); Producer Roman Paul (“Paradise Now”); Anne Lépin, now sole managing director of the German Film Academy; actress and producer Sara Fazilat; State Secretary Florian Graf, head of the Berlin Senate Chancellery; And Roth himself.

Local observers also took Roth to task for not including people with more film festival expertise on his search committee.

Writing in the Berlin daily Tagesspiegel, Andreas Busch expressed concern that “there was not a single person on the search committee” who had minimal experience in international festival operations or at least curatorial expertise.

Andreas Kilb of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung similarly addressed the difficulties of finding an ideal new director: “The multi-talented one who combines aesthetic flair with an instinct for film politics, with skill in dealing with sponsors and the stage. But who have presence of mind and who also have an understanding of finance. That’s as rare as winning the lottery.”

Whoever takes the reins, the new leadership will have to deal with a precarious financial situation that may be worsened by the government’s ongoing budget crisis. A ruling by Germany’s constitutional court last month blocked Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government from tapping €60 billion ($64.4 billion) in unused pandemic emergency funds for ambitious climate protection measures and other spending, leaving a huge hole in the federal budget. There was a hole.

The festival already drastically reduced its lineup earlier this year due to rising costs. Its budget last year was approximately €32.3 million – including €12.9 million in institutional funding from the federal government, with the figure expected to drop to €10.7 million next year. As a result, the State of Berlin has agreed to increase its contribution to Berlin from €20,000 to €2 million per year, local newspaper BZ reports. Funding for the Berlinale has traditionally been split three ways between federal funds, ticket sales and sponsorships, which have also reportedly seen significant cuts.

Media observers such as Busche have warned against increasing political encroachment on the festival, resulting in the need for its funding, following comments by Christian Goigny, a representative of Berlin’s conservative CDU ruling party, who said that increased financial support would be “ideologically and In the context of the content”. ,

While the Berlinale has long been seen as a very political festival, there is concern that its artistic integrity could be further compromised if government observers only insist on the right kind of politics and block the new director. Is.

Pointing to Roth’s statement earlier this year that the Berlinale “needs a good structure to live up to its claim to be the largest public festival and a political film festival”, Busch insisted that the latter. cannot be “achieved by decree” but rather by its programming.

best variety

Sign up for Variety’s newsletter. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

Source: www.bing.com