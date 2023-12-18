The government is planning to cut tax breaks for diesel used in agriculture as it tries to plug a 17 billion euro hole in the country’s budget.

Leaders of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition agreed last week to plug a hole in next year’s budget by slashing climate-damaging subsidies and slightly reducing spending at some ministries, among other measures.

That’s before Germany’s supreme court repurposed 60 billion euros originally meant to mitigate the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic for measures to combat climate change and help modernize the country. This was necessary after the decision was cancelled. This maneuver fell in breach of Germany’s self-imposed strict limits on debt raising.

As more details of the deal have emerged, discontent has grown, particularly over plans to cut tax breaks for agricultural diesel and eliminate car tax exemptions for farm vehicles.

Even Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir has expressed opposition. He told ARD television that farmers have “no alternative” to diesel.

“I am not distancing myself from saving, but it must be done in a way that we carry the people with us – and farmers are the ones who supply us with food,” Ozdemir said. “These cuts…place an excessive burden on the sector.”

Farmers arrived in the capital on Monday riding on tractors to protest at the Brandenburg Gate.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habek, a member of Ozdemir’s Green Party, warned against tearing apart last week’s budget deal and said anyone who wanted to reverse the planned cuts would have to find a way to finance doing so that would benefit everyone. Be acceptable.

“As politicians, we are obliged to enable a holistic solution,” Habach told German news agency dpa. “What politicians cannot do is shirk responsibility and speak only where savings should not be made.”

Habré’s economy ministry is facing criticism from within the ruling coalition over another aspect of the budget deal – the sudden end of subsidies to buy new electric cars, which were originally scheduled to last until the end of next year.

The ministry announced on Saturday that no new applications would be accepted after Sunday night.

