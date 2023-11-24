Household spending fell 0.3%, sending Germany’s economy into contraction in the three months to September.

Advertisement

The German economy shrank a modest 0.1% in the three months to September, according to the country’s statistics office, a reversal from the same level of growth seen in the previous quarter.

Private consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of gross domestic product (GDP), fell 0.3% after a modest increase (0.2%) in the second quarter. However, public spending increased by 0.2% for the first time in more than a year.

“Following the weak economic growth seen in the first half of 2023, the German economy started the second half of the year with a slight decline in performance,” said Ruth Brand, head of Reuters’ statistics office.

Germany has been one of Europe’s weakest economies this year as higher energy costs, weak global orders and high interest rates hit it.

Germany’s economy grew 0.1% in the second quarter after stagnation in the first three months of the year.

On an annual basis, German gross domestic product declined 0.4% after growing 0.1% in the previous period.

hopes on the horizon

A Court decision blocked transfer of unused funds The pandemic has created huge uncertainty about planned investments, particularly among the industry, from the impact of the pandemic to green investment and a €60 billion hole in the government budget.

“Government austerity measures could lead to additional declines in growth,” Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank, told Reuters, adding, “It is unlikely that private consumption or investment will suddenly surge.”

The German economy will shrink again in the fourth quarter and will show signs of a modest recovery early next year, the Bundesbank said in its monthly economic report on Monday.

Meanwhile, Germany’s latest Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) also forecasts further contraction But it also indicates that expectations among manufacturers are improving.

Later on Friday, the IFO Business Climate Indicator is also expected to show some improvement in economic expectations.

Source