On Ukraine’s Dignity and Independence Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky linked the historic pro-democracy protests of a decade ago to today’s, calling the 2013 demonstrations on Maiden Square Ukraine’s “first victory” in the war with Russia.

Advertisement

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Tuesday and vowed to continue supporting Kiev’s efforts to win the war against Russia.

His visit came a day after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Ukraine and pledged US support “for the long term”, including an additional $100 million in weapons from the US stockpile.

It appears that these visits were part of an international political effort to keep the war in the public mind, as other issues, including the Israel–Hamas conflict, are gaining attention.

European Council President Charles Michel also arrived in Kiev on Tuesday, which marks the 10th anniversary of what Ukraine calls its Revolution of Dignity. That uprising brought significant changes to Ukraine, pushing it closer to the West and setting it up for confrontation with Moscow.

Pistorius paid tribute to protesters killed during pro-European protests 10 years ago, DPA reports.

“Courageous people of all ages took to the streets for freedom, for reconciliation with Europe, and paid with their lives,” Pistorius said. They placed red roses at a makeshift memorial to those killed.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a video message, saluted Ukraine’s desire for independence and its application to join the 27-nation European Union. “Ukraine’s future lies in the EU,” he said.

“The future that the Maidan fought for has finally begun,” he said in reference to central Kiev’s Independence Square.

For Moscow, the Ukrainian uprising was instigated by Western interests, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday confirmed the Kremlin’s view that it was “a coup, a coercive coup financed from abroad.”

Ukraine’s current fight to drive out Kremlin forces has lasted nearly 21 months. The recent Ukrainian counteroffensive has brought no major changes on the battlefield, and another difficult winter of attritional war is ahead.

Germany is the second-largest provider of military and financial aid to Ukraine after the United States, and German officials said Pistorius aimed to assess the effectiveness of his aid as well as take stock of the fighting during his visit. kept.

“I come here again, first of all, to pledge further support,” Pistorius said at the start of his second visit to Kiev, adding that he would like to express “our solidarity for the brave, courageous and costly fight, our “Want to express our deepest solidarity and appreciation.” Labor is being done here.”

German news agency dpa reported that Pistorius was to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Rustam Umerov.

Meanwhile, two Russian missiles struck a hospital in the eastern Donetsk region, wounding six people and possibly burying more under debris, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko said on Tuesday.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with 10 Martyr-type drones, four S-300 missiles and an Iskander-K cruise missile, Ukraine’s air force said on Tuesday.

It said nine Shaheed drones and Iskander-K missile were successfully intercepted on Monday night. There was no immediate report of any casualty.

At least five Ukrainian citizens were killed and 10 others were wounded in the country’s southeastern regions over the past 24 hours, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

Civilians have been victims of Russian bombing on an almost daily basis.

Source