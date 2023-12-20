Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which sparked the current Gaza offensive by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), pro-Palestinian voices have been silenced in Germany’s culture sector.

This November in Berlin, Oyun, a cultural institution that “imagines, develops and implements artistic-cultural projects through decolonial, queer* feminist and diasporic perspectives,” lost its state funding.

The decision is believed to have come after Oyun ran an event in the Middle East for Jewish Voice for Just Peace, a Jewish-led organization that has led the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. Have supported. In 2019, Germany’s Bundestag classified the BDS movement as anti-Semitic.

Oyun’s funding was due to run until 2025, but the venue will now become redundant by the end of December this year. It is not the first cultural institution to face challenges over its support of Palestine during the conflict, in which more than 20,000 Palestinians and more than 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 200 abducted in the October 7 attack.

The Frankfurt Book Fair in October canceled an awards ceremony for Palestinian-born and Berlin-based author Adania Shibli, a decision Shibli says was not taken with her consent.

The German Photography Biennale canceled its March 2024 tour after the host cities, Mannheim, Ludwigshafen and Heidelberg, took issue with the social media content of co-curator, Bangladeshi photojournalist Shahidul Alam.

Alam had posted anti-Semitic content, including “an uncredited interview of Shahidul Alam with the Palestinian ambassador to Bangladesh, a comparison of the current war with the Holocaust, and allegations of genocide by the State of Israel against the Palestinian population in Gaza.” Racist and other comparable comments, for example with a terrorist image directed against the Israeli civilian population (paragliders with weapons),” the Biennale wrote in a statement.

After Alam refused to remove these posts, the Biennale hosts say a “relationship of trust” has been damaged. The Bangladeshi co-curators, Tanzim Wahab and Munim Wasif, resigned in solidarity and the tour was cancelled.

Alam has since told al Jazeera That “I am an anti-Semite which means I am against colonialism, colonialism, racism, apartheid and genocide.” He said he was “not anti-Semitic, and it is most unfortunate that Germany chose to conflate the two, [as this] “Serves and advances a white supremacist agenda.”

A similar situation played out for Haitian-born author, professor and curator Anais Duplan when her collaboration with the Museum Folkwang in Aisne was suspended following her social media posts in support of BDS.

The museum canceled the November 24 show and explained: “This decision was made neither for artistic-curatorial reasons nor because of the theme of the exhibition, but only because the curator personally favors the BDS campaign.” “, which calls into question Israel’s right to exist.”

The Berlin government has also banned Palestinian flags and kaffiyeh scarves from schools. Even with the moves by major cultural institutions, there is little space for open discussion of the conflict in Germany that promotes the voices of Palestinians representing those suffering from the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Spoke to Berlin-based Jewish writer Deborah Feldman hill About the difficulty of discussing Israel–Palestine with the Germans. “Germans shut down any attempt at constructive conversation with the favorite phrase that the topic is ‘too complicated’.”

More than 100 Jews in Germany’s culture sector signed a petition to condemn the way Germany handles pro-Palestinian expression.

It is not surprising, given Germany’s long-standing effort to make amends for past atrocities against the Jewish people, that the country would adopt a staunchly pro-Israel stance.

“Germans defending the restrictions note that the country has a less permissive stance on free speech than many democracies for topics beyond Israel, the legacy of World War II and how the Nazis used the democratic process to seize power. Took advantage of,” writes Erica Solomon for New. York Times. “For example, Holocaust denial is illegal, as are slogans that directly advocate National Socialism.”

However, holding sacred the IDF’s actions, which are increasingly considered inhumane internationally, is not the same as fighting anti-Semitism.

A complete ban on artistic voices concerned about the treatment of the Palestinian people caught up in the current violence is not only unhealthy for the culture sector, it is fundamentally undemocratic.

