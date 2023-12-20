A German court has ruled that voters in Berlin’s fifth constituency must return to the polls if they are to have their votes counted in the 2021 national election.

Advertisement

A series of failures recorded at hundreds of polling stations in the capital means Germany’s constitutional court has ordered a partial repeat of the 2021 national election.

Violations were identified in 455 of Berlin’s 2,256 constituencies, which by law now require a new vote to be held within 60 days.

The decision comes more than two years after election day, September 26, 2021, when multiple logical errors, anomalies and glitches marred the city’s voting system.

Some polling stations ran out of ballots before polls closed, while others received ballots for the wrong district, resulting in large numbers of ballots being invalidated.

Voting in all constituencies was to end at 18:00, although some polling stations remained open to anyone still waiting in the queue. Therefore, a large number of ballots were cast after the exit polls were made public.

One of the reasons for the long lines is that voters in Berlin, which is a city as well as a state, were tasked with casting four separate ballots that day: federal, state, and district-level elections. also for. As a city-wide referendum. The Berlin Marathon, held on the same day, also increased logistical difficulties.

The 2021 Berlin state election was fully rescheduled in February as a result of a previous court ruling, leading to a change in mayor.

However, on this occasion, the limited scope of the repeated vote is not expected to lead to a change in the current National Government majority, the so-called ‘traffic light coalition’ between the Green, Free Democrat and Social Democrat parties.

Germany’s next national election is to be held in 2025.

Source