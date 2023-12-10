German coalition leaders to resume budget talks on Sunday: sources

by Andreas Rinke

BERLIN (Reuters) – Leaders of Germany’s ruling coalition will resume talks on Sunday afternoon about next year’s budget, including how to fill a 17 billion euro ($18 billion) gap left by a court ruling last month. Consent will be sought on this, people familiar with the matter said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats (SPD), Economy Minister Robert Habach of the Greens and Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the fiscally conservative Free Democrats (FDP) have so far failed to reach an agreement.

Germany’s budget has been thrown into disarray by a November Constitutional Court ruling that Berlin cannot redirect 60 billion euros of unused funds from the COVID pandemic to climate change projects.

On Saturday, Scholz told the SPD’s party conference that he was confident an agreement would be reached, but said there would be no cuts to the welfare state, an area where Lindner wants reform.

SPD delegates supported calls for a further suspension of Germany’s self-imposed debt brake, which Lindner opposed.

The standoff has created huge uncertainty among local and foreign industrial companies over whether Europe’s largest economy can live up to its financing promises.

Union leaders warned on Sunday that if Germany’s three-way coalition does not find a solution soon, thousands of jobs and many high-profile investment projects would be at risk, which could damage the country’s long-term competitiveness.

“Strategic investment decisions for the coming decades are being made now,” said Juergen Kerner, deputy head of IG Metall, Germany’s most powerful union, who also sits on the supervisory boards of Siemens AG and ThyssenKrupp.

“Now is the time to decide whether Germany will remain a strong industrialized country with good jobs. For it to succeed, it needs a capable state that invests in the future.”

Lindner said earlier this week that a political agreement on the structure of next year’s budget was likely to come within days.

($1 = 0.9293 euros)

