The German Chancellor has pledged to protect Germany’s Jews in the face of rising anti-Semitism since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Across Germany, people from various institutions, including schools, city halls, synagogues, churches and parliament, gathered Thursday to commemorate the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as the “Night of Broken Glass,” which took place in 1938. It took place during the reign of the Nazis. Terrorized Jews in Germany and Austria.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s primary Jewish leader, Joseph Schuster, spoke at a Berlin synagogue to commemorate the anniversary. This particular synagogue was targeted with a Molotov cocktail just last month. Chancellor Scholz has expressed a commitment to the safety of Germany’s Jewish community, especially in the face of rising anti-Semitism following the Israel-Hamas war.

On November 9, 1938, the Nazis murdered at least 91 people and destroyed 7,500 Jewish businesses. They also set fire to more than 1,400 synagogues, Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial reports. Approximately 30,000 Jewish men were arrested, many of whom were deported to concentration camps such as Dachau or Buchenwald. Hundreds of others either took their own lives or were killed due to abuses in the camps before official mass deportations began.

Kristallnacht was a key moment in the increasing persecution of Jews that ultimately culminated in the Holocaust, during which the Nazis and their supporters murdered 6 million European Jews.

On the anniversary of the beginning of the Holocaust, Olaf Scholz expressed his embarrassment and outrage, stressing that any form of anti-Semitism poisons society and will not be tolerated. He repeated the promise he had made since 1945: “Never again.” He stressed the importance of honoring this promise not only in words but, above all, in actions.

The central commemorative event also saw the presence of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and other high-ranking representatives of the state, churches and various social groups.

