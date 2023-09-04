German chancellor ‘excited to see memes’ after posting photo blindfolded after jogging accident

(via Reuters)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted a picture of himself with a black spot over his eye and a scar on the right side of his face – the result of a jogging accident at the weekend.

Chancellor wrote in the caption that he was “excited to see the memes”.

To allay any potential concerns about his health, Mr Scholz also wrote: “Thanks for the well wishes, it looks to be worse than ever!”

The government said Mr Scholz fell while jogging on Saturday and hit his face, forcing him to cancel some appointments this weekend.

His spokesman told reporters in Berlin later on Monday that the chancellor was doing well given the circumstances.

“He was in a very good mood this morning, but still looks a bit tired,” said Steffen Hebstreit. He added that the photograph, apparently taken at the chancellery, was published “so that everyone would get used to how he would look in it.” next week or two”.

Some social media users jokingly linked the injuries to disputes within the ruling coalition, while the internet site of the city of Cologne, which hosts a large annual carnival, suggested that next year’s revelers could be “pirates”. Come dressed as Olaf”.

On Sunday, the 65-year-old German leader canceled appointments in the central Hesse region, where a state election is being held on October 8. However, he was expected to attend public events in Berlin on Monday.

Local media reported that Scholz collapsed while running in his hometown of Potsdam, which is located 17 miles southwest of the German capital.

Mr Scholz has led Germany through December 2021. He has previously served as the country’s finance and labor minister and as mayor of Hamburg.

In a profile on his party’s website, Mr. Scholz says he hated sports when he was in school, but gained an interest in it from his wife, Britta Ernst.

He says, “Today I go jogging as often as possible.”

Mr Scholz says he tries to find time to go jogging, rowing or walking two or three times a week and also enjoys cycling.

