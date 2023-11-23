German Chancellor announces supplementary budget for 2023 to face budget crisis

Berlin, November 23 (EFE) – German Finance Minister Christian Lindner announced on Thursday that he will present a supplementary budget for 2023 to provide legal certainty to public spending, following the transfer of 60 billion euros to a fund by the Constitutional Court. It became unsafe after its cancellation. For economic change.

The decision punched a hole in this year’s spending plan and created a budget crisis in Europe’s largest economy, which is already expected to contract in 2023.

The government halted public spending in response to the decision, and on Thursday Liberal minister Lindner said via social media that the government would also ask Parliament to declare an extraordinary state of emergency, allowing the deficit to exceed the set 0.35% GDP limit. Will go. By a mechanism known as the debt brake.

However, Lindner, leader of the Liberal Party, which has made fiscal soundness its hallmark, insisted that “no new debt will be taken”, but the intention is only to give a “secure legal basis” to the money already spent. . To mitigate the crisis caused by high energy prices.

The Liberal minister said a supplementary budget is needed to give electricity and gas price subsidies a “constitutionally sound footing.”

The finance minister said in a brief appearance in Berlin that the decision was made in coordination with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habach.

Germany’s highest court ruled last week that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government had acted improperly when it diverted money originally borrowed in 2020 to fight the coronavirus to a fund set up to finance environmental projects and green technology. Was transferred to the new fund.

The constitutional decision has left a hole in the budget that far exceeds 60 billion euros and is forcing the government to review all the extraordinary budgets that are ongoing.

Lindner said it is the first time the court has issued a “comprehensive” ruling on the debt brake mechanism, which limits annual losses except in exceptional circumstances.

“(The ruling) provides legal clarity on how to deal with the extraordinary budget. We are drawing conclusions from this,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Bundestag postponed the debate on the 2024 budget, raising the possibility that it will not be possible to complete the parliamentary process before the end of the year.

In 2009, Germany implemented a so-called debt brake in its constitution, limiting annual borrowing to 0.35 percent of GDP, with exceptions allowed only in emergencies.

The debt break has already been suspended in 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic and the energy price crisis linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. efe

CPH/ICS

