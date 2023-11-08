German lender Commerzbank saw its net profit after tax triple compared to last year thanks to its strategic roadmap.

Major German financial institution, Commerzbank, reported impressive results for the third quarter of 2023, with net profit after tax reaching €684 million.

This is more than three times the previous year’s amount of €195 million.

Meanwhile the lender’s Q3 revenue rose to €2.8 billion in 2022, compared to €1.9 billion.

Commerzbank attributed these results to strong customer business and continued benefits from interest rates.

“With our refined strategy, we are strengthening our position as a decisive player in the German banking market,” Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knopf said in a statement, citing efforts to expand the revenue base, improve the cost-income ratio and improve profitability. His efforts to promote were highlighted. ,

The bank will need to keep pace with the evolving financial landscape and plans to do so by focusing on opportunities in digital banking solutions and sustainable finance.

“With ‘Strategy 2024’ we have successfully implemented difficult but necessary restructuring measures,” Knopf said. “We have established a new business model and put Commerzbank back on the path to success.”

The restructuring measures include closing 340 branches by 2024 and cutting 10,000 jobs.

€3.4 billion profit in 2027 crosshairs

The bank aspires to increase net profit to €3.4 billion by 2027 and expects return on tangible equity – a financial metric that measures a company’s profitability – to exceed 11%.

According to its statement, Commerzbank plans to return more capital to its shareholders with a pay-out ratio of more than 50% from 2025 to 2027.

Commerzbank is Germany’s most popular bank among Mittelstand (medium-sized companies) and operates in more than 40 countries. It has a strong presence in Europe and is expanding its business in Asia and the Americas.

