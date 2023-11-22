FAIRFIELD — Bill Gerber is ready to put his financial background to use when he takes over as the town’s new first selectman on Monday.

Gerber, a Democrat, attributes his victory in part to his campaign addressing some of the local issues with major financial implications that he had seen over the past four years, including a broken digester, Penfield Pavilion without a flood study. Reconstruction, included a United Illuminating proposal. Cities and departments with loose financial controls adding monopoly through credit card spending.

He said, “I wasn’t going to win by talking about a vision for Fairfield that some people wouldn’t – they might say it was a pretense of how real management was going, as opposed to what they saw in the newsletter. What were you reading?” “And it was hard and not always fun, but it had to be done.”

Gerber defeated outgoing Republican First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchik by 37 votes earlier this month — a decision that took a week to be confirmed through a recount due to a nearly split decision by Fairfield voters. Gerber, a former insurance industry CFO and 10-year member of the Representative Town Meeting, wanted to demonstrate his financial strength combined with his understanding of Fairfield’s government operations to campaign on a series of fiscal and administrative reforms, which he Hope to bring it to the town hall. ,

“When I first started knocking on a lot of people’s doors, the assumption was why would we change things?” Gerber said. “And I wasn’t sure if we’d ever get that close. But as time went on people started paying more and more attention, and over time it became clear to me as I was knocking on doors that “People were becoming aware that there were some big ongoing issues.”

“You don’t just shrug your shoulders and say everything is going to be OK or that this is destiny,” he said. “These are things that I believe anyone with a background in doing analysis around costs, risks and benefits would make sure they understood.”

Gerber said weak financial oversight also enabled a years-old culture of credit card spending, resulting in a human resources investigation that found up to $21,400 in potential policy violations.

He said, “For the people who actually live and breathe these – for me, it was the corporate world – people would definitely have been put off by it in my opinion.”

Gerber said he plans to strengthen the town’s recruiting efforts to staff boards and commissions with experts in their respective fields, such as the Town Facilities Commission, which has been dormant for the past several years, and construction projects such as the Penfield Pavilion. Can take care of. , He said he also wants to streamline inter-departmental collaboration so that the city can examine initiatives such as traffic safety projects or conservation and development planning through multiple city offices and related areas of expertise.

The overarching theme in Gerber’s vision for Town Hall lies in number one – financial analysis and long-term planning. They have identified Fairfield’s 10-year capital plan, commonly referred to as the “Waterfall”, as a document that is missing key cost assessments such as age, condition, maintenance and inventory, pieces of information that would allow the city to make larger, Allow projects deep into the future to come out of the budget.

He said the city needs to continue improving its website, which was updated last month and lacks some archival city documents that were accessible in its previous iteration.

Gerber has formed a transition team of nine members, including a pair of state representatives, two Finance Board members and outgoing Selectman Nancy Lefkowitz. He said the group was scheduled to begin meeting with city officials late last week.

Gerber’s inauguration is scheduled for Monday.

The outgoing Kupchik has spent more than a decade in public office between her tenure as first selectwoman and four full terms as a state representative. Previously, she was a member of the Fairfield School Board.

Kupchik said she would continue to serve on the Board of Selectmen after receiving enough votes in the election to receive the selectman seat.

He was elected First Selectman in 2019, as then-Democratic First Selectman Mike Tetreau’s re-election bid faltered amid a public corruption scandal involving the illegal dumping of soil from a contaminated landfill. Kupchik promised to clean up mismanagement within Town Hall, and cited a more trustworthy, transparent administration and Fairfield’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for a promising second term.

“I am very proud of my administration’s ongoing efforts to correct two decades of mismanagement, public corruption, and neglect,” he said during a candidate debate last month. “We have faced significant challenges, including a global pandemic, the impeachment of previous department heads, and the disposal of contaminated soil throughout our city. In response, we have undertaken a monumental task of rebuilding our city government with a focus on transparency. Accountability.”

Gerber said he encountered some Democratic voters who said they were unwilling to choose another first select candidate from their own party because of the toxic fill dump scandal under Tetreau’s administration. Now Winner said he sees his election as an opportunity to restore the city’s confidence in the Democratic administration leading Fairfield. The party also increased its numbers in representative town meetings and on the town planning and zoning commission.

“I think there was a lot of crossover for each party, and it just means, to me, it’s kind of an opportunity to — if we can move in the direction we want to — quickly, hopefully. “To regain the confidence of some people who weren’t ready to vote Democrat again,” he said.

