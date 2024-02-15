Geraldo Rivera joins NewsNation less than a year after his departure from Fox News

Longtime news personality Geraldo Rivera has signed with NewsNation as a correspondent at large, according to an announcement published Wednesday.

The 80-year-old journalist left Fox News in June 2023 after the network fired him from his program, “The Five,” in part because of his alleged “toxic relationship” with co-host Greg Gutfeld.

According to a NewsNation announcement obtained by the Daily Caller, Rivera’s first appearance will be on NewsNation host Chris Cuomo’s show Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

Chicago, IL (February 14, 2024) – @NewsNationAmerica’s fastest growing cable news network in primetime announced today @geraldorivera I will be joining the channel as a correspondent at large with immediate effect. More: – NewsNationComms (@NewsNationComms) 14 February 2024

“Geraldo is a renowned journalist whose talent and experience are unmatched in the industry,” said Michael Corn, President of NewsNation. “We look forward to joining their network and providing our audiences with our unique analysis.” (Related: Geraldo criticizes Fox News during CNN interview)

Rivera joined Fox News in 2001 as a war correspondent and later became the rotating host of “The Five.” His less conservative, arguably liberal views led to him being politically ostracized from the show’s panel and clashing with Gutfeld on a regular basis.

Rivera told “The View” co-hosts in July that Fox News had offered him to complete the remaining year and a half on his contract with the network, but he refused.

“I was fired from ‘The Five.’ I had very toxic relationships with other cast members… so I got a call from two female executives and they said, ‘You’re out of ‘The Five,’” Rivera told “The View” co-hosts. “But there are lots of other things you can do, I had a year and a half left on my contract. And I said, ‘Okay, stop it. If you fire me from the number one show, I’m going to leave.”

During a May 2022 segment on the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Rivera called Gutfeld a “disrespectful punk”, leading Gutfeld to tell him he was “making a fool” of himself. In 2021, there was also a heated argument between them regarding the crisis on the US-Mexico border.

Before joining Fox News, Rivera began her career at WABC-TV in New York, where she reported extensively on the dire conditions at Willowbrook State School, according to the NewsNation announcement. He later served as the original anchor of ABC News’ “Good Morning America” ​​and the original senior investigative reporter for the channel’s magazine, 20/20. He hosted “The Geraldo Rivera Show” from 1987 to 1998.

Greg Gutfeld mocks Geraldo’s departure

Source: dailycaller.com