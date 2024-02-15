February 15, 2024
Geraldo Rivera joins NewsNation less than a year after his departure from Fox News


Longtime news personality Geraldo Rivera has signed with NewsNation as a correspondent at large, according to an announcement published Wednesday.

The 80-year-old journalist left Fox News in June 2023 after the network fired him from his program, “The Five,” in part because of his alleged “toxic relationship” with co-host Greg Gutfeld.

According to a NewsNation announcement obtained by the Daily Caller, Rivera’s first appearance will be on NewsNation host Chris Cuomo’s show Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

“Geraldo is a renowned journalist whose talent and experience are unmatched in the industry,” said Michael Corn, President of NewsNation. “We look forward to joining their network and providing our audiences with our unique analysis.” (Related: Geraldo criticizes Fox News during CNN interview)

Rivera joined Fox News in 2001 as a war correspondent and later became the rotating host of “The Five.” His less conservative, arguably liberal views led to him being politically ostracized from the show’s panel and clashing with Gutfeld on a regular basis.

Rivera told “The View” co-hosts in July that Fox News had offered him to complete the remaining year and a half on his contract with the network, but he refused.

“I was fired from ‘The Five.’ I had very toxic relationships with other cast members… so I got a call from two female executives and they said, ‘You’re out of ‘The Five,’” Rivera told “The View” co-hosts. “But there are lots of other things you can do, I had a year and a half left on my contract. And I said, ‘Okay, stop it. If you fire me from the number one show, I’m going to leave.”

During a May 2022 segment on the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Rivera called Gutfeld a “disrespectful punk”, leading Gutfeld to tell him he was “making a fool” of himself. In 2021, there was also a heated argument between them regarding the crisis on the US-Mexico border.

Before joining Fox News, Rivera began her career at WABC-TV in New York, where she reported extensively on the dire conditions at Willowbrook State School, according to the NewsNation announcement. He later served as the original anchor of ABC News’ “Good Morning America” ​​and the original senior investigative reporter for the channel’s magazine, 20/20. He hosted “The Geraldo Rivera Show” from 1987 to 1998.

Greg Gutfeld mocks Geraldo’s departure

Source: dailycaller.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Aaron Rodgers' Net Worth: How He Earns and Spends His Fortune in Football

Aaron Rodgers’ Net Worth: How He Earns and Spends His Fortune in Football

February 15, 2024
Earnings call: Owens Corning posts robust financial result amid record safety performance By Investing.com

Earnings call: Owens Corning posts robust financial result amid record safety performance By Investing.com

February 15, 2024

You may have missed

Aaron Rodgers' Net Worth: How He Earns and Spends His Fortune in Football

Aaron Rodgers’ Net Worth: How He Earns and Spends His Fortune in Football

February 15, 2024
Earnings call: Owens Corning posts robust financial result amid record safety performance By Investing.com

Earnings call: Owens Corning posts robust financial result amid record safety performance By Investing.com

February 15, 2024
Geraldo Rivera joins NewsNation less than a year after his departure from Fox News

Geraldo Rivera joins NewsNation less than a year after his departure from Fox News

February 15, 2024
Market making 'wrong move' on Fed rate timeline: Strategist

Market making ‘wrong move’ on Fed rate timeline: Strategist

February 15, 2024
Cost-Wow 'You have the right to refuse,' says expert on Costco receipt checking, but warns what employees may do next if you say no

Cost-Wow ‘You have the right to refuse,’ says expert on Costco receipt checking, but warns what employees may do next if you say no

February 15, 2024
Will Bitcoin bulls be able to cross the $55K barrier this week?

Will Bitcoin bulls be able to cross the $55K barrier this week?

February 15, 2024