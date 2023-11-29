Geospatial entrepreneurs give tips for successful startups

“Follow your passion. If there’s a big problem out there, and you wake up thinking about it, there’s probably a way for you to do it,” says Andrew Schiller, Ph.D. ’01, Location. Inc.’s founders spoke as part of a panel for Clark’s annual Practicing Geography and GIS Week, hosted by Clark University’s Center for Geospatial Analytics. From left are Steve Schroeder, co-founder of CoreLogic; Andrew Berg, CompanyOne Ventures Jonathan Glick, a venture capitalist for CoreLogic; and Hamed Alemohammed, director of the Center for Geospatial Analytics.

Clark University’s Center for Geospatial Analytics recently introduced students to five geospatial industry leaders who shared tips about launching, funding, and working at startup companies.

“A degree in GIS from Clark opens up all kinds of career opportunities,” said Hamed Alemohamed, associate professor of geography and director of the university’s Center for Geospatial Analytics. “Many of our students are hired right out of school to work for geospatial technology companies, but they don’t realize that they also have the skills to start their own company. “We wanted them to meet some of the most successful entrepreneurs and investors in geospatial analytics and location intelligence and learn how they can do the same.”

Part of Clark’s annual Practice Geography and GIS Week, the Nov. 16 event included a panel of experts: Andrew Schiller, Ph.D.; ’01, founder of Locations Inc. and inventor of NeighborhoodScout.com, a relocation tool serving 250 million users; Steve Schroeder, co-founder of CoreLogic, which acquired Location Inc. in 2020 and has expanded to develop risk-management tools for insurance companies and realtors; Jonathan Glick, principal data scientist at CoreLogic; Tim Curran, CEO of Building Engines, a software company that develops property management tools; and Andrew Berg, a venture capitalist for CompanyOne Ventures.

Before the panel, he met David Chiaro, vice president for planning and chief of staff to President David Fithian, and Jonathan Kappel ’81, executive director of major gifts.

Below are some of the points the panelists gave students.

Start with the problem that needs to be solved.

“Follow your passion. If there’s a big problem out there, and you wake up thinking about it, there’s probably a way for you to do that,” Schiller said, “The best thing that would happen is that a lot of people “There will be a big problem shared by: Are customers willing to pay for this to solve their problem, and who are those customers?”

Schiller began creating algorithms for his startup when he was a Clark doctoral student. He launched Locations Inc. – which included a relocation tool for home buyers – “by identifying a problem faced by many people: How do I choose the right place to live, in any area of ​​the U.S., at this time in my life? ?” Every year millions of people move forward with incomplete knowledge.

Find a customer, solve their problem, and drive that success forward.

“The more valuable the problem-solving, the more valuable the business will be. Whether you do it as your class project, or you do it for free, solve that problem for someone. And then they can say, ‘Wow, that saved us a lot of money.’ Schroeder said. “Only after one customer has success can he go to those other customers and say, ‘I can do this for you too.’”

Schroeder co-founded CoreLogic and was CEO for 10 years, during which he oversaw the development of a mortgage lender data consortium that applied asset risk analysis to process 70 percent of all mortgages in the United States.

Another route is working as a value-added reseller (VAR), where you earn money by contributing additional services or features to a company’s existing product.

He said, “You can actually start out with a lot of money by saying, ‘I’ll come in and do this for you, and you’ll pay me by the hour,’ until you get it produced. “

Hire the best people and find role models.

“If you have great people involved in your business, great things will happen,” Curran said. “They need to be competent from top to bottom – if your leaders aren’t competent, your whole company will be in a mess.”

Curran has led five startups as CEO, and insists he has one key takeaway when recruiting and interviewing candidates: “No a**holes.”

When Curran wants to develop his skills, he looks for role models, identifying the person who is the best at a particular job. “I think people assume it’s a weakness on my part if I reach out and seek help,” he said. “This is not a weakness – it’s actually a sign of strength.

Expand your skills, become a generalist, and listen and respond to customers.

“Even if you’re not a founder, being part of a startup is always more than a job. And every person in a startup is critical to success,” said Glick, who describes himself not as an entrepreneur but as a geographer who found himself enjoying working for a startup. “In a startup, I have found that you are much less likely to remain an expert in the same domains in which you were trained” and “In many situations, you will be out of your comfort zone.”

Location Inc. In , Glick learned to listen and respond to customers, including insurance companies who wanted more information about property and neighborhood risks. He helped develop a tool to predict non-weather water-related insurance claims like bathtub overflows – a risk that is not always easy to uncover but is likely more common in higher-income neighborhoods.

Find your superpower, make a plan, grow your network and ask for funding.

“Think about your future. Think about what you are good at. Think about your strengths, your weaknesses, what you want to work on, and then make a plan from there,” Berg said.

Venture capitalists (VCs) also offered a simple tip for identifying potential funders: In LinkedIn, type “venture investors,” find those investing in your startup sector, and reach out to them.

“Reach out to as many of them as possible, ask them for a meeting, and then, if it’s not quite a fit, always ask them, ‘Is there anyone in your network, any other firms you might want to work with? Do you know, or do you know, it would be better for my startup?” he said. “It can take two to six months for a VC to actually take the plunge and send you money.”

But, Berg said, “If you can get some VCs excited about it, everyone will follow. You don’t have to reach out yourself. “People will hear about you and start reaching out to you.”

From left, Jonathan Kappel ’81, executive director of major gifts; Hamed Alemohamed, director of the Clark Center for Geospatial Analytics; Andrew Berg, venture capitalist at CompanyOne Ventures; Andrew Schiller, Ph.D. ’01, Location Inc. founder of; Jonathan Glick, principal data scientist at CoreLogic; Tim Curran, CEO of Building Engines; Steve Schroeder, co-founder of CoreLogic; and David Chero, vice president of planning and chief of staff to President David Fithian.

Source: clarknow.clarku.edu