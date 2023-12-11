Georgians marched in Tbilisi to support its EU candidacy amid President Zourabichvili’s call for closer ties, as the country grapples with opposition accusations of pro-Russian policies and complicated relations with Moscow.

Advertisement

In a spectacular show of unity, hundreds of Georgians took to the streets of Tbilisi on Saturday, marching from First Republic Square to Europe Square in a passionate plea for their country’s EU candidacy.

The rally, aptly named “Your Voice for the EU”, marks a turning point as the EU prepares to announce its decision on December 15, which will determine whether Georgia will be granted prestigious candidate status. Will it be given or not?

Last month, the government received a directive specifying the need to address major shortcomings, particularly in the fight against corruption and election irregularities, in order to secure candidacy.

Initiated by President Salome Zourabichvili and organized by civil society groups, the march sought to emphasize the collective aspiration of the Georgian people for EU membership.

‘We want Europe’

Symbolically, a giant EU flag was unveiled on Europe Square, with each star representing a different region of Georgia – a powerful symbol of national unity in the pursuit of European integration.

President Zourabichvili, a leading figure of the pro-EU movement, confirmed the peaceful nature of the march, describing it as ‘a peaceful march, a demonstration of the people’s will and choice which has been reflected in a number of initiatives,’ Zourabichvili said. Saturday’s incident. “This latest initiative, in which we are all joining, loudly expresses our core desire for the EU – that we want Europe.”

His participation in such rallies, along with his previous opposition to the proposed foreign agent law, indicates a growing rift between him and the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Despite not being aligned with any political party, Zourabichvili, who received support from Georgian Dream in the 2018 presidential election, has increasingly clashed with the ruling party over foreign affairs and policy decisions.

Opposition parties have accused Georgian Dream of pursuing pro-Russian policies that defy its stated pro-Western orientation. Allegations of influence by the party’s founder, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who acquired wealth in Russia, have further intensified political divisions.

The tussle between Russia and the European Union

Earlier this year, widespread protests forced Georgian Dream to withdraw a law that would have required media and NGOs that received more than 20% of their funding from foreign sources to register as “agents of foreign influence”. forces to do.

Critics argued that such legislation reflected Russia’s strategy to suppress dissent, warning of potential obstacles to Georgia’s EU and NATO aspirations.

The complex background of Russia–Georgia relations, tense since the collapse of the Soviet Union and marked by a brief war in 2008, continues to influence Georgia’s geopolitical landscape.

As the nation strives for EU candidacy, political tensions and external pressure are adding layers to the complex story of its European aspirations.

Source