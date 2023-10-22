Georgian properties: like ‘looking for a unicorn’ in the North but ‘plenty of opportunities’ in Sussex

House for sale in Seaford: 6 bedroom Georgian character house with south facing balcony. Photo: Zoopla

According to national property agency Yopa, Georgian properties have a ‘big attraction factor’, with premiums up to 47 per cent.

The estate agency compared the cost of Georgian properties with houses with the same number of bedrooms on similar streets.

After the South West, the highest Georgian inventory is found in the East and South East of England, accounting for 14 percent and 13 percent of England’s stock. Properties are ‘scarce and expensive up north’.

Among the Georgian character homes for sale in Sussex is a six-bedroom property in Seaford – which includes Victorian additions and a south-facing balcony with stunning views. Click here to read more.

A Yopa spokesperson said: “A typical Georgian property across England sells for £783,000, while an average of £582,000 is paid for nearby homes with the same number of bedrooms, a premium of 34.6 per cent.

“The Georgian period spanned from 1714 to 1830-1837, but the architecture is still highly sought after by country home buyers today because of its strong curb appeal.

“These homes combine aesthetics and practicality, as they typically have large windows, high ceilings, wood or marble floors, and fireplaces.”

It is believed that due to their ‘enduring appeal’ Georgian properties ‘hold their value more reliably’ than some modern homes, which can ‘go out of style’.

Yopa said: “However, historic homes can be more expensive to maintain, while the increased likelihood of a property being listed means renovations can be difficult and more expensive.

“After the South West, the highest Georgian inventory is found in the East and South East of England, making up 14 per cent and 13 per cent of England’s stock.”

Yopa CEO Verona Frankish said the ‘allure’ of Georgian properties has not faded and many buyers are willing to pay a ‘significant premium’ to purchase one.

He added: “These homes have an enduring charm because of their decorative details, fireplaces and high ceilings.

“The biggest premium is in the North, no doubt due to the lack of supply in this area – if you want to buy a Georgian house in the North East you are looking at a unicorn.

“However there are plenty of opportunities to purchase one of these sought-after period properties in the South West, East of England and South East.”

Source