Georgia Restaurant Institute on ‘Unable to Parent’ Fee and Needs to Take It National

A Georgia restaurant has raised some eyebrows and others a standing ovation for charging a “unable to parent” fee on people’s checks if they deem it necessary.

According to NBC 29, Toccoa Riverside Restaurant is one establishment that has decided to add a little something to its menu. Below, there is a line that says “Adult Surcharge: $$$ for adults unable to become parents.”

It doesn’t have any special price but people who came across it say that it was around $50.

It seems like Toccoa Riverside restaurants like to charge some specials on the menu. There is reportedly an 18% gratuity and a $3 plate-sharing fee for individual checks.

There is room for interpretation with this fee, and it is obviously at the discretion of the restaurant as to when it is imposed. However, I think we all know the kind of situation where this kind of thing would be required.

They’re ridiculous, but those “unable to parent” charges? There may be something in that.

We’ve all had moments in restaurants where we’d love to see someone slap you with this fee

Everyone has been to a restaurant where someone’s child is spending some time. it happens. No big deal. As long as parents try to deal with the situation somehow, I don’t think most people have a problem with it.

But then there are times when the child goes out of control and the parents do absolutely nothing about it and make no efforts to defuse the situation. I think it’s safe to assume these are the people who will have an extra $50 fine on their tab.

I like this idea. Maybe the next time someone pays a fee like this they will ask their child to stop yelling, making a mess, or running around the dining room.

This needs to be taken to the national level. This should be standard in all sit-down restaurants.

The only thing I would change is that the restaurant doesn’t get to keep the $50 or whatever the fine is. Instead, the money collected should be spent buying a round of drinks or an order of mozzarella sticks for fellow diners. True victims who had to face deception. It also prevents restaurants from trying to make some extra cash by spending these charges mindlessly

I’m not saying it will turn American restaurants into utopia, but it will be pretty close.

Source: www.outkick.com