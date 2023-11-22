Georgia ranks among top five most entrepreneurial states – Valdosta Today

ATLANTA – New research from project management experts has ranked Georgia among the top five most entrepreneurial states in the United States.

Statistics have shown that Florida is the most entrepreneurial state in America.

The research, conducted by project management experts at Digital Project Manager, analyzed eight indicators of how entrepreneurial a state is; These include the percentage of the population starting a new business, the percentage of start-ups still active after one year, the number of small businesses per 100,000 population, the growth rate of business applications, among others.

1 – Florida: Entrepreneurship Index Score: 65.12

Florida has the highest percentage of the population starting a business (0.61%), with 86% of them starting a business out of choice rather than necessity, which means being unemployed or needing another income source to support themselves. Might be possible. These start-ups created the highest number of jobs in the first year, generating 6.53 jobs for every 1,000 population. With 13,238 small businesses per 100,000 population, it is the highest of any state. Floridians have an entrepreneurial mindset that benefits not only themselves but their communities through the jobs they create.

2 – Georgia: Entrepreneurship Index Score: 59.31

Georgia ranks second with 10,871 small businesses per 100,000 population – there is a clear entrepreneurial drive there. This is supported by the second largest percentage of the population that has started a new business (0.47%). Georgians also have a high interest in searching ‘how to start a business’ on Google.

3 – Michigan: Entrepreneurship Index Score: 58.39

Michigan is the third most entrepreneurial state. In 2022, business applications increased by 1772% compared to 2019. 78% of start-ups are still active after a year, and there are 9,091 small businesses per 100,000 population. The national average of businesses failing after five years is 49%; Michigan is slightly below that, with only 47% of businesses failing.

4 – Oklahoma: Entrepreneurship Index Score: 57.58

In Oklahoma, 0.44% of the population has started a new business, with 82% still active after one year; Due to this, there are 9,075 small businesses per 100,000. 84% of people who start a business in Oklahoma do so by choice rather than necessity.

5 – Montana: Entrepreneurship Index Score: 57.36

In Montana, there are 11,336 small businesses per 100,000. Within the first year, start-ups will create 6.14 jobs per 1,000 people, and 81% of them will remain active after the start-up year. After 5 years, only 45% of businesses will fail, which is one of the lowest failure rates in the entire US.

6 – Wyoming: Entrepreneurship Index Score: 57.31

There are 12,357 small businesses per 100,000 in Wyoming. Business applications increased by 120% from 2019 to 2022. This is also reflected in Google searches; ‘How to start a business’ has one of the highest search interest levels in America.

7 – Colorado: Entrepreneurship Index Score: 57.21

In Colorado, 0.42% of the population has started a new business. 81% of these start-up businesses are still active after one year, and generate 6.09 jobs per 1,000 population within that year.

8 – California: Entrepreneurship Index Score: 57.04

California is the most populous state, which offers many opportunities for people to start a business. There are 10,792 small businesses per 100,000 people in California. 82% of start-ups will still be active after one year, creating 5.7 jobs. 0.43% of Californians start a business, and only 44% will fail after five years, one of the lowest failure rates.

9 – Idaho: Entrepreneurship Index Score: 56.63

In Idaho, start-ups will create 6.11 jobs per 1,000 population in their first year. 89% of these start-ups were created not by necessity but by choice. Although there was a very low business application growth rate of only 0.20% from 2019-2022, there are still 9,320 small businesses per 100,000 population.

10 – Texas: Entrepreneurship Index Score: 56.38

Texas has the second highest population and 10,163 small businesses per 100,000 population. The growth rate of business applications between 2019 and 2022 was 52%. 81% of new businesses will still be active after one year and create 5.18 jobs per 1,000 population, opening up more opportunities for state residents.

Nuala Turner, Editor TheDigitalProjectManager.com Commented: “Entrepreneurship and new businesses are a driving force in economic growth and create opportunities for communities, allowing them and their people to thrive. Entrepreneurs should be encouraged to take the step to start a business, and this data shows the dedication and motivation that residents in the US have to take the leap to becoming business owners.

This research should serve as encouragement to budding entrepreneurs from the above mentioned states that it is worth taking the leap into converting your passion into income.

