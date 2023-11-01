From Georgia to Canada, these eight countries offer tourist visas for up to one year.

Europeans are lucky to have some of the most powerful passports in the world.

Dozens of countries – from Brazil to Japan – have signed visa waiver agreements with EU countries, allowing hassle-free holidays of up to 90 days.

But what if you are planning a long vacation?

These eight countries offer the most generous tourist visas for EU citizens.

8. Fiji: snorkel around hundreds of islands for four months

If you really want to get away from it all for a while, go ahead fijiWhere EU citizens can live for a blissful four months.

Known for its antiquity beaches And brimming with dive sites, the South Pacific archipelago is the ideal place to relax and unwind.

After you’ve exhausted the larger islands of Vanua Levu and Viti Levu, there are 300 more islands to explore with your snorkel in hand.

7. Armenia: Climb the Biblical Mountains and enjoy six months of local brandy

EU passport holders can spend 180 days per year armenia Visa-free.

This landlocked country is a must-visit for history buffs who can explore everything it has to offer. UNESCO listed From the medieval Haghpat monastery complex to the 7th-century Zvartnots Cathedral.

It’s full of stunning natural scenery, from peaceful Lake Sevan to the biblical Mount Ararat.

Locally produced wines and oak-aged brandy Will quench your thirst throughout your journey.

5-6. Mexico and Panama: Take a year-long break in Central America

Both Mexico And Panama offers a 180-day visa to EU citizens, meaning you can visit both countries in a single trip and visit for an entire year.

Venture beyond Mexico’s party city of Cancun and you’ll be rewarded with the shimmering cenotes of Tulum, the Maya ruins of the Yucatan Peninsula. Mexico CityVibrant arts scene.

Head south to Panama to relax on the white-sand beaches of the San Blas Islands and zipline over the lush jungle in Volcán Baru National Park.

4. UK: Combine business and travel for six months

In-spite of this BrexitEU passport holders can still travel to the UK for extended periods of up to six months without a visa.

During this time, you are allowed to attend Business Meetings, events and conferences – making it the ideal place to combine work and leisure.

The huge city of London can keep you busy for the whole term – although you’ll need a healthy budget. When it’s time to save money, head north to cultural capitals like Manchester liverpool Or go on a scenic camping trip in the Lake District or Wales.

3. Canada: Bounce between culture and nature for six months

EU citizens can travel Canada Visa-free for up to six months – you just need to complete an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) before your trip, at a cost of CAD $7 (€5).

You’ll have no problems spending your time in the vast country, which is filled with dynamic cities and breathtaking natural scenery.

Active travelers can hike or hike in the Canadian Rockies skiing In Whistler. Foodies may be inundated with foodies in Toronto, while music lovers will want to head to Montreal’s Jazz Festival. Or for the best of both worlds, head to Vancouver where mountains, beaches and forests surround a bustling metropolis.

2. Peru: Chase waterfalls and Inca trails for six months

EU citizens can stay in Peru without a visa for up to 183 days. After the mandatory visit of Machu PicchuThe Inca Trail of the Andes Mountains offers much more to explore.

There is a limit on the daily number of permits granted to access trailBut with six months remaining you’ll have plenty of time to secure your place.

From the mysterious Rainbow Mountains to the serene Lake Titicaca and the majestic Gocta Waterfall, there is no shortage of sites worth seeing in Peru.

1. Georgia: Explore the mountains and Black Sea coasts for a year

Georgia It is on a mission to become part of the European Union, but its borders are already open to EU citizens. This small country offers visa-free stay for a year to almost 100 countries, including the European Union.

This gives you plenty of time increase The Caucasus Mountains, dotted with picturesque villages and medieval watch towers.

Afterwards, relax from the hard work on the beaches Black Sea coast, before heading to the capital city of Tbilisi, where fairytale architecture and hip converted warehouses collide.

