Georgia case on railroad’s use of eminent domain may have property law implications

ATLANTA (AP) — It’s a fight over land in one of the poorest areas of rural Georgia, but it could have implications for property law across the state and the country.

A hearing is scheduled to begin Monday to help determine whether a railroad can legally condemn the property to build a 4.5-mile (7.25-kilometer) long rail line that would serve a rock quarry and possibly other industries. Will do.

A hearing officer will take three days to hear testimony and make a recommendation to the five elected members of the Georgia Public Service Commission, who will ultimately make the decision.

The line would be built by the Sandersville Railroad, owned by an influential Georgia family. It would connect to the CSX Railroad at Sparta, allowing products to be shipped more widely. Sparta is about 85 miles (135 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

People in the rural area do not want the rail track to run through or near their property, partly because they think it would enable expansion of the mine, owned by the publicly traded German firm Heidelberg Materials.

Some residents already dislike the mine because of the noise, dust and truck traffic it generates. Supporters say that if the railroad is built, the mine would move its operations away from homes, the trains would reduce trucks on the roads and the railroad would build levees to protect residents.

But owners say losing a 200-foot (60 m) wide strip of property to the railroad would destroy land they have treasured for peace and quiet, hunting, fishing and family heirlooms.

Donald Garrett Sr., one of the owners, said in written testimony in August, “The Sandersville Railroad does not care about the destruction of my family’s property or our way of life.” “They just care about their plans for the mine property, which will not serve the public, but will simply help them expand their business and the business of the mine.”

Opponents have high-powered allies, including the Institute for Justice, which hopes to use the case to use eminent domain to strip away the government’s power to legally take private land while paying fair compensation.

The libertarian-leaning legal group was losing a landmark 2005 case in which the city of New London, Connecticut, was allowed to take land from one private owner and transfer it to another private owner in the name of economic development. The decision caused widespread reaction, with more than 20 states passing laws to ban eminent domain.

Railroads have long had the power of eminent domain, but Georgia law says such land seizures must be for “public use.” Opponents hit out at the project, saying it would only benefit the mine and does not meet the definition of a public use.

“This does not require private property owners to actually serve the public interests and the public as a whole. Rather, it is a naked wealth transfer,” Daniel Kochan, a law professor at George Mason University in Virginia, testified for opponents.

The Sandersville Railroad says there are other users, including a company located along the mine that mixes gravel and asphalt for paving. Several companies have said they would truck products from the Sandersville area and load them onto the short line, given that they want access to CSX, but opponents question whether this business would be successful.

The case matters because private entities need to condemn private land not only to build railroads, but also to build other facilities such as pipelines and electric transmission lines. There is a particular need to build additional power transmission lines in Georgia and other states to transmit electricity from new solar and wind generation.

Sandersville Railroad President Ben Tarburton III said in testimony that the Justice Institute is engaged in “transparent efforts to change federal and state constitutional law regarding condemnation.”

Others who live nearby, organized as No Railroad in Our Community Coalition, are represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Janet Paige Smith, a leader of the group, testified that the railroad would increase the burden of fixed incomes on neighborhoods of many black retirees.

Smith testified, “We already suffer from traffic, air pollution, noise, debris, trash and much more from the Heidelberg Mine, but this project will make everything worse.”

Source: apnews.com