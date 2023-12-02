December 2, 2023
George Santos vows revenge on his former Republican colleagues


Jorge Santos is gone but not forgotten. On Friday, the House’s most famous liar was formally expelled by his colleagues after almost a year in office. His crimes? Where to start? He did not go out quietly. Before the fatal vote, Santos began ranting against his Republican colleagues, one of whom he called a “p*ssy.” After being booted, he remained in tears late into the night, promising revenge.

Per MediateSantos started with Nicole Malliotakis, one of eight fellow former New York Republican representatives who voted against him.

“Let’s talk about hypocrisy,” Santos tweeted. “Can someone ask Nicole Mallio from StockTips when she became an expert in stock trading? The signature bank trades he made reflected insider trading, just like every trade by Paul Pelosi! Nicole is in it for herself! Just look at his record and it speaks for itself.

Santos called Malliotakis “a dirty dishonest swamp creature who was selling the American people down the river for his own profit.” They said
“The difference between you and me is that I don’t live in denial, I’m a proud gay man and I’m not afraid to say it.”

Santos vowed to file a formal complaint with the House Ethics Committee on Monday. He was just getting warmed up. He vowed to do the same with another Republican New York representative, Mike Lawler, whom he accused of money laundering.

And then there is Nick LaLotta, whom Santos claimed stole public funds from New York taxpayers.

And then Santos came for Democratic Representative Rob Menendez, son of Senator Bob Menendez, who himself was accused of accepting bribes from Egypt earlier this autumn.

Santos also demanded that someone have the “testicular fortitude” to expel Democrat Jamaal Bowman for pulling the fire alarm, which he claims was an accident.

In other words, just because the self-proclaimed producer of Broadway flops is out of Congress doesn’t mean he’s going away. Heck, maybe he’d even be Trump’s potential running mate.

