George Santos attacks former colleagues, announces he will report mess to Congressional Ethics Office

george santos took a nuclear attack on his former New York Republican colleagues and announced he would file ethics complaints against several of them following his expulsion from the House of Representatives on Friday.

Santos’ eight New York Republican colleagues in the House voted Friday to expel him, while only two voted against the resolution.

Responding to the representative. Nicole Malliotakis’ (R-NY) Vote to expel him, Santos. wrote,

Let’s talk about hypocrisy. Can someone ask Nicole Mallio from StockTips when she became an expert in stock trading? The signature bank trades he made reflected insider trading, just like every trade by Paul Pelosi! Nicole is in it for herself! Just look at his record and it speaks for itself. Nicole MallioStockTips is a filthy dishonest swamp creature who is selling the American people down the river for her own profit. @NMalliotakis The difference between you and me is that I don’t live in denial, I’m a proud gay man and I’m not afraid to say it.

Santos announced that he would file “an official complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics” against Malliotakis regarding his questionable stock trading since he joined the Ways and Means Committee this Congress.

On Monday I will file an official complaint against this with the Office of Congressional Ethics @NMalliotakis Regarding his questionable stock trading since joining the Ways and Means Committee in this Congress. Before joining the committee, the Congressman did not have an active… – George Santos (@MrSantosNY) 2 December 2023

In other posts, Santos continues to rail against his former colleagues, and turns his gaze towards Rep. mike lawler (R-NY).

“On Monday I will be filing an ethics complaint against @RepMikeLawler for suspected campaign finance violations,” declared Santos:

Congressman Lawler owns part of Checkmate Strategies and uses the same firm of which he is a beneficiary to pay for his campaign-related services. The related questions are; Is Mr. Lawler engaged in money laundering in his campaign to put money into his firm and then into his own pockets? I’ll let the Office of Congressional Ethics be the judge of that.

Representative. Nick LaLotta (R-NY) was next on Santos’ list.

“On Monday I will be submitting a third ethics report to the Office of Congressional Ethics on @RepLaLota,” Santos said. announced,

It has been raised in local media that Congress leader Lalota attended day school at Hofstra while at the same time she was supposed to work for the election board. Are there suspicious activities? Did Rep. LaLotta not show up to her tax paid job while going to school and if so then she probably stole public funds from NY taxpayers. I will let the Congressional Ethics Office determine the validity of this serious allegation raised in their local media.

Santos too called For expulsion of representative jamal bowman (D-NY) and said he would file his fourth ethics complaint against the representative. Rob Menendez (D-NJ) – Son of the senator. bob menendez (D-NJ), who was accused in September of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes” from the state of Egypt.

“Although Congressman Menendez’s name has not been included in the DOJ’s extensive investigation of his father, questions remain about what he knew and when he knew it,” wrote Santos. “The complaint seeks clarification from the freshman congressman on his father’s involvement in foreign dealings over the years and any potential compensation he may have received.”

He added, “I think this is a fair point to make sure that we clear up any doubts about Rep. Menendez and his business relationship with his father. “I will leave it to the Congressional Ethics Office to investigate the material I submit to them.”

Source: www.mediaite.com