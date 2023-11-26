George Floyd’s killer Derek Chauvin is in ‘stable’ condition and ‘expected to survive’ prison stabbing attack

The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd was stabbed to death in an Arizona prison on Friday

Derek Chauvin is “expected to survive” the recent prison stabbing attack in which he was involved, authorities said.

Earlier this week, 47-year-old Chauvin – the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd – was stabbed in an Arizona prison.

Now, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and a spokesperson for state Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office tell PEOPLE in statements that Chauvin’s condition is improving.

Citing his agency’s “federal law enforcement partners,” O’Hara said Chauvin was “in stable condition.”

Meanwhile, Ellison spokesman Brian Evans said the attorney general’s office “has heard that [Chauvin] Expected to survive till Friday evening”.

