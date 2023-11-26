November 26, 2023
George Floyd’s killer Derek Chauvin is in ‘stable’ condition and ‘expected to survive’ prison stabbing attack


The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd was stabbed to death in an Arizona prison on Friday

<p>Court TV via AP</p> <p>“src=”></p> <p>Court TV via AP</p> <p>” src=’category=’caas-img’></p><div class=

Derek Chauvin is “expected to survive” the recent prison stabbing attack in which he was involved, authorities said.

Earlier this week, 47-year-old Chauvin – the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd – was stabbed in an Arizona prison.

Now, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and a spokesperson for state Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office tell PEOPLE in statements that Chauvin’s condition is improving.

Citing his agency’s “federal law enforcement partners,” O’Hara said Chauvin was “in stable condition.”

Meanwhile, Ellison spokesman Brian Evans said the attorney general’s office “has heard that [Chauvin] Expected to survive till Friday evening”.

Never miss a story – Sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what’s going on, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<p>Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via Getty </p> <p>“src=”></p> <p>Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via Getty </p> <p>” src=’category=’caas-img’></p> <p>Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via Getty </p> <p>RELATED: George Floyd’s killer Derek Chauvin reportedly stabbed in jail</p> <p>A source familiar with the incident told earlier <em>AP</em> Chauvin was seriously injured after he was attacked by another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, it was reported Friday.</p> <p>According to the outlet, the prison is medium-security but understaffed, leading to a lack of security.</p> <p>The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) later confirmed that an unidentified inmate at the Tucson facility was attacked around 12:30 a.m. Friday.</p> <p><img class=Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Industry giants bet big on sodium batteries, likely to lead to major changes in energy storage technology, EVs

Industry giants bet big on sodium batteries, likely to lead to major changes in energy storage technology, EVs

November 26, 2023
Business leadership honor to founder of Richmond Hood family, owners of several Staten Island restaurants

Business leadership honor to founder of Richmond Hood family, owners of several Staten Island restaurants

November 26, 2023

You may have missed

MLB Insiders mention three dark horses that could steal Shohei Ohtani from the Angels

MLB Insiders mention three dark horses that could steal Shohei Ohtani from the Angels

November 26, 2023
Industry giants bet big on sodium batteries, likely to lead to major changes in energy storage technology, EVs

Industry giants bet big on sodium batteries, likely to lead to major changes in energy storage technology, EVs

November 26, 2023
Business leadership honor to founder of Richmond Hood family, owners of several Staten Island restaurants

Business leadership honor to founder of Richmond Hood family, owners of several Staten Island restaurants

November 26, 2023
Americans think they need to earn 4k to be happy. They’re wrong—and the research is wrong, too.

Americans think they need to earn $284k to be happy. They’re wrong—and the research is wrong, too.

November 26, 2023
Markets look stable as global stock markets post big monthly gains

Markets look stable as global stock markets post big monthly gains

November 26, 2023
Green campaigners condemn £4bn Drax handout

Green campaigners condemn £4bn Drax handout

November 26, 2023