George Conway says Trump has to 'kill everything - including places like Mar-a-Lago'

conservative lawyer george conway Implications of civil fraud case against former President considered Donald Trump,

And by implication he means the collapse of Trump’s New York business empire.

Trump and the Trump Organization are being sued with a judge in New York arthur engron They have already issued a partial summary judgment saying they committed fraud. Angoron ruled that Trump drastically inflated the value of his assets to obtain more favorable terms from lenders and insurers. Attorney General letitia james Is seeking $250 million in damages, as well as revoking Trump’s business license. The judge has granted the latter request, but his decision is on hold pending the appeal.

The state is expected to call Trump’s three adult children as witnesses in the coming days, as they all worked for the Trump Organization in some capacity.

Conway appeared on Monday Inside with Jen Saki on MSNBC, where the host asked about Trump’s mental state.

“You have followed him for a long time,” jen saki Said. “How do you think all this is affecting him psychologically?”

“Well, you can see it,” Conway replied. “He is making mistakes. He’s babbling even more incoherently than usual, it’s amazing… He was a Muggle, he was a Muggle learner, and he has been in New York for 50 years. And now it is about to collapse.”

He further said that if Trump lost his ability to do business in New York, it would prompt him to sell his most prized assets:

It has already been found that he has committed fraud, that his books and records, that statements regarding his financial condition are false. And the judge had already ruled that there was no triable issue as to whether or not they were liars. And as a result, the judge said—ordered that Trump and the Trump Organization’s ability to do business in New York State be invalidated. And it puts him out of business, meaning he has to liquidate everything — including places like Mar-a-Lago, which is owned by a New York LLC. But then the question is how much of the proceeds of those sales, when it has to go out of business, goes to New York State. And that’s what it’s about.

“Let’s go back to what could potentially happen here,” Psaki said. “When you just said Mar-a-Lago could be torn down, I think people might be like, ‘Wait, what, because isn’t he rich?’ So, he’s already been convicted of fraud here, but the overall size of it, it seems like your view, your belief, is that he may have to sell a lot of his assets, he may not have the liquid money to do that. Don’t you want to pay for it?”

Conway reiterated that Trump would not be allowed to operate a business in New York state if the judge’s ruling is upheld.

Conway responded, “His authority to do business in New York has been revoked, as have the certificates of incorporation of various LLCs and companies that he owns and which are incorporated in New York.” “So, he can’t do business.”

He concluded, “This is a fatal blow to Trump’s businesses.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Do you have any suggestions we should know? [email protected]

Source: www.mediaite.com