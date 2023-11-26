Geopolitical instability and elections have strategists wary of 2024

Strategists expect the rising geopolitical backdrop and more divergence in key regions to increase uncertainty for investors and volatility in the market.

Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard, said the most economically consequential geopolitical situation is China’s multifaceted tensions with the West over competition and Taiwan.

Israeli soldiers transfer detained Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip on November 20, 2023, as fighting continues between Israel and the Hamas movement.

Geopolitical risks will be the major threat to the economic outlook for 2024, as large-scale wars will coincide with crucial elections between major global powers.

As the world’s financial institutions map out the investment outlook for the next year, they expect the geopolitical backdrop to intensify and lead to greater divergence across key regions, leading to increased uncertainty and market volatility.

In a global risk survey conducted last month among 130 businesses by Oxford Economics, nearly two-fifths of respondents saw the Israel-Hamas war as a very significant risk to the global economy over the next two years.

Yet concerns over relations between China and Taiwan and Russia and NATO were equally widespread, and geopolitical tensions were the top business concern in both the near and medium term, with 62% of businesses seeing geopolitics as a very big concern for the global economy. Said to be a significant risk.

“Deglobalization and persistently high oil prices, both of which could trigger rising geopolitical tensions, also feature heavily in the latest survey,” researchers at Oxford Economics said.

The International Monetary Fund expects global growth to slow to 2.9% in 2024, amid growing differences between regions – the US and large emerging markets are projected to have strong growth, while China and the euro zone are expected to struggle. .

In its 2024 investment outlook published on Monday, Goldman Sachs Asset Management said elections in the US, UK, South Africa, India, Taiwan and Russia will raise the chances for the global economy to deviate from its current path.

The Wall Street giant’s asset management arm said concerns over government debt sustainability and fiscal trajectory in the US could increase ahead of next November’s presidential election, while domestic socioeconomic risks – such as amid strikes in some industries – could rise sharply. . Inflation – may persist in major economies and further weigh on growth.

“Rising geopolitical tensions could lead to more trade restrictions around the world, resulting in economic fragmentation,” the GSAM strategists wrote. “We expect economies to continue investing heavily in their economic security over the next 12 months and beyond.” Will keep.”

“This may be driven by ‘re-shoring’ and ‘friend-shoring’ of developed markets critical supply chains that remain highly interdependent and, in some cases, hyper-concentrated, such as those of leading-edge semiconductors.”

Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Hamas, China-Taiwan

Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard, said in a global outlook report last week that it is hard to predict any geopolitical crisis, but it is clear that “the global trajectory is towards becoming more persistent.” “Conflicts of increasing consequence.”

Temple said, “Navigating the ever-evolving geopolitical landscape will require access to deep wells of expertise, as geopolitical issues that may have been ignored in the past are now directly relevant to companies.” “Are impacting supply chains and customer bases.”

“Ongoing geopolitical conflicts and tensions are likely to further decelerate growth rates, while also increasing inflationary pressures that are beyond the control of central banks.”

Temple predicted that the Russia–Ukraine conflict will last until 2024, as the advancing winter slows the pace of Ukrainian retaliatory measures, while increasing concerns over the reliability of Western funding and military assistance.

“Although a negotiated settlement is the only way to end the war, both sides are far from the point of agreeing to capitulate on their larger intentions – that is, for Russia to control all of Ukraine and “For Ukraine to control all its sovereign territory,” he said.

As far as the Middle East is concerned, the most “combustible situation” would be the spillover of the Israel–Hamas conflict to nearby states, including Iran, which “could turn into a regional conflict with global and military implications.” The primary risk of such an escalation would be disruption to the transit of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil supplies are shipped.

But Temple argued that all parties, including Iran, Israel, and the United States, have strong incentives to avoid this outcome, and the most economically consequential geopolitical situation is China’s multifaceted tensions with the West over competition and Taiwan.

“Taiwan’s elections in early 2024 will set the stage for the rest of the year. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is currently far ahead of the more Beijing-friendly Kuomintang (KMT),” he said.

“A DPP victory is likely to increase tensions with Beijing as the DPP is seen to favor a formal declaration of independence, which is a red line for the Chinese government.”

An obvious consequence of both direct industrial competition between China and the US and concerns over China’s intentions in Taiwan is increasing supply chain fragmentation, as trade tariffs and barriers as well as post-COVID logistics concerns drive developed economies to “buddy-shoring.” “Or inspired to pursue. “Near-shoring” policies.

“Given inertia in supply chains and the challenge of developing needed skills among workers in new locations, these plans are proving to be more difficult than policymakers imagined,” Temple said.

“Nonetheless, geopolitical tensions are contributing to economic fragmentation, which, at least in the short term, could slow global growth and contribute to inflationary forces.”

On a positive note, Temple suggested that continued deflation should allow the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to consider cutting interest rates as early as the second quarter, thereby “reducing headwinds to growth and cyclical “Capital expenditure can be boosted in anticipation of economic rebound.”

Security and Semiconductors

GSAM’s head of asset and wealth management, Mark Nachman, and his team expect critical mineral supply chains to receive increased attention due to their growing importance in the clean energy transition, as well as their potential vulnerability to supply shocks.

As a result, GSAM suggested that investors should avoid timing the market or making calls on binary political or geopolitical outcomes, but rather take a proactive approach to asset allocation based on “comprehensive bottom-up research.”

“We believe that companies that successfully align with corporate and government efforts to protect supply chains and resources, as well as promote national security, will emerge as long-term winners,” the strategists said. The focus should be on a strong balance sheet.

“Public equity markets may provide opportunities to gain targeted exposure to more established firms producing semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, as well as industrial automation and technology companies that are facilitating the reshoring of manufacturing.”

GSAM predicts that demand for natural gas products is likely to grow as nations seek affordable, reliable and sustainable energy, while growing and more complex security threats create opportunities for cybersecurity platforms and aerospace and defense technology providers.

