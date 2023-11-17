Geopolitical anger is characterizing markets more than shock: Mike Dolan

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Despite two geopolitically risky wars and a series of crucial elections next year, there is little in the annual outlook to suggest investors should head to the bunkers.

Judging by a stream of 2024 investment advice already filling inboxes, anxious geopolitics – turbulent for more than five years between trade wars, a pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war – are now almost a Instead of is considered a constant to navigate. Reason for going to the field.

Even in some of the major elections in the coming year – in the United States, India, Taiwan, Mexico and possibly Britain – it seems that the range of outcomes is ‘known unknowns’.

The risks have not been underestimated – and the extent of disruptive surprises is clearly lower than in decades. Rather, asset managers are now treating these as a feature of global investment options rather than as all-consuming shocks.

Indeed, Bank of America’s most recent monthly fund manager survey – perhaps because the polling came before the Gaza conflict – found worsening geopolitics to be the biggest ‘tail risk’ for the first time since Russia-Ukraine dominance in April 2022 Went.

Possibly for the same reason, geopolitical risk monitors are also at their highest level in 18 months.

But if – as was the case with the Ukraine outcome – rising energy prices are seen as the main economic risk from the Middle East implosion, this is proving quite widespread to date.

After a brief surge following the attacks on Israel last month, crude oil prices have already reversed all their gains and are falling to their lowest level since July – down 23% in six weeks and year-to-date. -Year decline of 14%.

And while it is tempting to say that the conflict is being downplayed as an energy risk, the decline in oil prices is linked to increased US shale production and intensified pressure from Washington on domestic energy security. Declining demand for the Chinese economy, hit by asset declines and the withdrawal of foreign investment due to US investment sanctions, also hurts.

Geopolitics is indeed playing a role, just not in the way it is typically portrayed.

Another temptation for those concerned about the state of world politics is to seek out traditionally ‘safe’ assets such as US Treasury bonds as a haven. And yet this would have been a desperate move since the invasion of Ukraine as central banks were then struggling to reduce inflation due to rising oil and gas prices.

Yet, after three dire years, sovereign bonds are widely considered to be the investment of choice again next year – not least because of a mild cyclical slowdown and deflation fears that interest rates may not eventually rebound.

But far from seeing the decline in bond yields as a retreat toward safety, the decline in lending rates is now largely correlated with risky bets in stocks – a 10% rally on Wall St. (.SPX) this month. This is once again evidenced in the form of long-term borrowing. Expectations of rate cuts reduced costs by about half a percent.

The uncertain dance between soft economic conditions and a recession next year may dictate where you invest on the corporate credit spectrum, but perhaps the biggest choice now is which country or region you choose.

For example, if U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan flare up again, technology stocks may fall because chips will be the trigger for that standoff. And yet US tech stocks have been stellar performers this year, even as the brick-and-mortar trade between the two superpowers, and the related ‘chip war’, has led to a surge in domestic investment and a boost in digital security .

Once again, geopolitics are at work – but not in easily predictable ways.

Triple hit?

As far as next year’s White House and Congressional races are concerned, the results are starting to come in as current President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump are neck-and-neck in several surveys.

While most investors will see Trump’s return as the most troubling threat to the global status quo, none of the expected candidates will – perhaps for different reasons – be expected to largely neutralize geopolitical anxiety.

UBS Global Wealth Management says that excluding the unrelated banking crash of 2008, Wall St. stocks have risen an average of more than 13% in presidential election years since 1928 — the best in years with victories for both parties. And with the worst consequences.

“We advise investors to express their political preferences with the polls, not with their portfolios,” it added. It generally states that clients should “prepare for bouts of politically motivated volatility and consider hedging”.

But he still expects healthy gains for both stocks and bonds over 12 months.

Furthermore, periods of volatility appear to be very mild so far.

The VIX (.VIX) index of US stock volatility is currently five points below its historical average of 19 – and even the July VIX futures are hovering at this average.

After another difficult year, bond volatility (.MOVE) is actually above the 20-year average – but it is already about half of March’s banking volatility peak.

While this split may highlight many funds’ preference for bonds over equities, not all forecasters agree.

Barclays thinks equities will outperform fixed income next year. He believes, “The downside risks to the world economy are greatly reduced.”

With such political uncertainty, perhaps the biggest risk lies in market pricing.

Melissa Brown at risk consultancy Axioma fears a ‘triple whammy’ of low volatility, low trading volumes and the narrow lead of tech-flattened stock index gains, as well as high stock-to-stock correlations, which could stoke both macro concerns and investor confusion. Reveals. Diversifying safely is difficult.

If interest rates don’t drop quickly enough to lure the record $1.4 trillion attracted to cash funds this year, persistent geopolitical tensions and an election year raise the bar for all investments – largely due to public There is an impact on debt.

Andrew McCaffery, global CIO at Fidelity, said, “There is a political desire to maintain high budget deficits and government intervention, with the base case being a recession in 2024. Markets will start pricing in more of that spending. “Talk a lot about the cost of capital in 2024, not just for corporates but also for governments.”

