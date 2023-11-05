Gentex will showcase OEM and aftermarket automotive products at SEMA Show 2023

Gentex Corporation

Gentex Custom Silverado and Vorsheer XOC Trailer

ringbrothers without cage

Gentex’s SEMA booth will also debut UNCAGED, a brand-new custom 1965 Ford Mustang convertible built by Ringbrothers, one of the nation’s leading custom car builders.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is once again exhibiting at the SEMA Show, the automotive industry’s premier aftermarket trade event, which begins today in Las Vegas. The company’s booth will showcase its growing product portfolio, including car-to-home automation, connectivity, e-concierge, digital vision products, and dimmable devices designed for automakers and the automotive aftermarket.

Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products to the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries. It is known for supplying connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features to almost every major automaker that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

“Exhibiting at SEMA allows us to gauge OEM and aftermarket interest in the technology we are developing, while also showcasing the engineering innovation we bring to our products,” said Neil Boehm, Gentex Chief Technology Officer. Are.” “And, although we are primarily a Tier 1 supplier, many of our products start in the aftermarket, often making their way into OEM support programs and then into full production programs. That’s why our booth always provides a glimpse of what’s to come.”

Gentex’s SEMA booth will also debut UNCAGED, a brand-new custom 1965 Ford Mustang convertible built by Ringbrothers, one of the nation’s leading custom car builders. Co-founded by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, Ringbrothers debuts out-of-the-box vehicle builds at the SEMA Show each year.

“We are excited to unveil UNCAGED with Gentex at SEMA this year,” said Mike Ring, co-founder of Ringbrothers. “Gentex has provided custom rearview mirror solutions for our vehicles for nearly ten years. We enjoy breaking the norms and pushing the boundaries of the industry with our custom cars, and Gentex understands the innovation and creativity required to do so.

In 2014, Gentex developed its Type-R series of high-performance vision products designed for professional race teams. From that line emerged a limited edition, lightweight, minimalist rearview mirror designed for custom car builds, which debuted on a Ringbrothers vehicle in 2015. The two companies have enjoyed a collaborative relationship ever since.

Gentex’s booth will also feature the company’s heavily modified 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss (2LT), which has been transformed into the ultimate overland vehicle. Its aggressive stance includes Fiberworks carbon fiber fenders and sidewalls, 37” Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, custom-spec 20” Brixton forged rims, and custom Addictive Desert Design Stealth Fighter front and rear bumpers. The truck is detailed with forged carbon fiber accents, including the hood applique, exterior and interior mirror case backs and exhaust tips. A companion 2021 Warspite XOC (Extreme Overland Camper) featuring the same overland theme completes the rig.

The booth will also highlight connectivity features such as HomeLink, the world’s leading car-to-home automation system, and Integrated Toll Module, a universal, vehicle-integrated toll collection technology.

Gentex’s dimmable sun visor concept will also be on display. The product folds like a traditional visor but includes a clear, dimmable panel that darkens on demand or in conjunction with a sunload sensor.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is the world’s premier automotive specialty products trade event. This year’s show will take place from October 31 to November 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gentex’s display can be seen in the North Hall, Booth 10338.

UNCAGED will be unveiled at the Gentex booth, 10338, on Tuesday, October 31, at 1:00 pm local time.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products for the fire protection market. Check out some of the company’s latest technology at www.gentex.com.

