Gensler hints that Grayscale decision forces SEC to take a 'fresh look' at Bitcoin ETFs

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler has indicated that the regulator is reconsidering its approach to spotting Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded products following the recent Grayscale court decision.

Speaking to CNBC on December 14, Gensler was questioned about the long list of pending spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications. He said the SEC currently has “eight to a dozen applications” going through the process.

“We have rejected many of these applications in the past,” he said, before the courts considered them. This was followed by a statement suggesting that the agency may change its stance on Bitcoin:

“So we are taking a fresh look at it based on those court decisions.”

News anchor Sarah Eisen asked if he was referring to grayscale. However, Gensler dodged the question by saying that everything at the SEC is done “under the laws passed by Congress and how the courts interpret them.”

In August, a federal judge overturned the SEC’s decision to reject Grayscale Investments’ ETF offering through its Bitcoin Trust.

Several large asset managers, including BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Invesco and Galaxy, VanEck and Valkyrie, are now in the race to launch spot Bitcoin ETFs. All applications have been delayed, but some analysts are confident that a batch will be approved as early as January 2024.

In a separate interview with Bloomberg’s Kelly Leinz on Dec. 14, Gensler also ignored questions about the number of filings for spot bitcoin products. Instead, he talked about recent changes in the US Treasury market as the focus of the agency’s priorities.

In response to Gensler’s interview, US Representative Brian Still commented on X (formerly Twitter):

“Chair Gary Gensler talks vaguely about crypto with the press like he does at committee hearings. He doesn’t want to explain his agency’s aggressive regulatory approach that is promoting crypto offshore.

“Gensler rarely gives clear answers! “He’s a master of mincing his words,” said Bloomberg ETFs analyst James Seifert.

Chair @GaryGensler Expresses ambivalence on crypto with the press like he does in committee hearings. He doesn’t want to explain his agency’s aggressive regulatory approach that is promoting crypto offshore. https://t.co/YdQFN42jmK – Brian Steele (@RepBryanSteil) 13 December 2023

