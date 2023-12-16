SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneurial edtech and education group, today updated financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

Genius Group provided updated financial guidance during its first-half earnings call on September 29, 2023, which is being further updated as follows, based on information as of December 14, 2023:

Annual revenues are expected to be $27 million to $29 million in 2022, compared to revenues of $18.2 million, an increase of 43% to 60%.

Net profit is expected to be adjusted to $3.0 million to $5.0 million from prior guidance of an expected net loss of ($15.4) million to ($17.0) million due to the adjustment of certain contingent liabilities.

Student and user growth is expected to be between 5.7 million to 6.0 million, an increase of 27% to 33% from the 4.5 million students and users in 2022.

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, commented: “In 2022, we had our IPO and completed six acquisitions. In 2023, we have not completed any acquisitions, while all of our revenue comes from organic growth. If we meet our earnings guidance, we will achieve the financial goals we started the year with. While we have had to contend with many external factors as we built our business, our growth is a testament to the strength of our global community, the focus of our leadership team, and the innovations of our product and partnership teams with the launch of Genie AI and Genius. Metaversity.”

“We are optimistic about our growth prospects along with the projected growth of the AI-powered edtech industry as a whole in 2024.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a leading entrepreneurial edtech and education group with a mission to disrupt current education models with a student-centric, lifelong learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurship and life skills to succeed. Through its learning platform, GeniusU, Genius Group has a member base of 5.4 million users across 200 countries, with users ranging from young to 100 years of age.

