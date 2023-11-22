Genesis files $689 million lawsuit against Gemini to recover ‘preferential transfers’

Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital has filed a lawsuit against its former business partner Gemini Trust to recover more than $689 million.

The court filing late Tuesday alleges that Gemini engaged in ‘preferential transfers’ of approximately $689,302,000 from Genesis.

Genesis and Gemini clash in legal battle

The lawsuit argues that these preferential transfers were made to the detriment of other creditors and urges the court to address and rectify this alleged unfairness.

The conflict between Genesis and Gemini has been characterized by public controversies and legal battles leading up to the collapse of FTX. Genesis filed for bankruptcy in January, followed in July by Gemini filing a lawsuit against its parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG). The DCG dismissed the suit as “disgraceful” and a “publicity stunt”.

In September, Genesis took legal action against its parent company, DCG, with the aim of recovering several debts worth more than $600 million. Tensions escalated in October when Gemini countersued Genesis over 60 million shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), valued at about $1.6 billion.

The ongoing saga not only involves a legal dispute between Genesis and Gemini but has also attracted the attention of US authorities. In January, just days before Genesis filed for bankruptcy, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed charges against Genesis and Gemini, accusing them of selling unregistered securities.

Genesis and Gemini under legal investigation

Troubles for Gemini and Genesis began in 2022 after the collapse of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, led by Sam Bankman-Fried, and FTX. This series of events ultimately led Genesis to file for bankruptcy in January.

Adding to the legal complications, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit last month against Digital Currency Group (DCG), Genesis and Gemini. The lawsuit alleges that these entities defrauded more than 230,000 investors, including at least 29,000 New Yorkers, out of more than $1 billion.

Court filings suggested that during the market turmoil resulting from the collapse of Terraform Labs and Three Arrows Capital, Gemini initiated “unprecedented withdrawals” before Genesis declared bankruptcy. These actions allegedly contributed to the “robbing of the bank”.

During the 90-day grace period, Gemini sought repayment of previous loans to Genesis. Based on information and belief, the filing described these transfers as “avoidable” and suggested that Gemini was aware of Genesis’ bankruptcy during this period.

source: cryptopotato.com