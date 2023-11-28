Generative Art – The Golden Goose of NFTs – Forecast News – Cryptosaurus

The honeymoon phase of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is in the rearview mirror, firmly settling the debate, “Will NFTs make it?” Today, we’re considering a nuanced question: “Which sector of blockchain assets will emerge as the golden goose of Web3?”

While profile pictures (PFPs), gaming and metaverse assets, collectibles and art have each had their moments of prominence, a landmark sale this month shows that art can be extraordinary. This isn’t just a fleeting spotlight, it’s an important bookmark in a new chapter in art history.

On June 15, the world witnessed a massive generative art NFT sale, and how big a deal it is can’t be underestimated. At the strike of the gavel at the Sotheby’s Grails: Part II auction, Dmitry Chernyak’s Ringers #879, also known as “The Goose”, sold for US$5.4 million (US$6.2 million including fees), now The second highest price achieved till date. Productive art. This record is held by another NFT, #109 from The Ringers Collection, which sold for US$7.1 million in 2021.

#auctionupdate: one of the most important works of post-blockchain generative art,@dmitricherniakRingers #879 (The Goose) recently sold for $6.2 million, making it the second largest generative art sale ever. #sothebygrails pic.twitter.com/zkxoP21M9e

The Ringers, a thousand-piece NFT collection on Art Blocks, spawned “The Goose” in 2021. Still, this piece stands out as a shining example of the magical generator artists can create with code when given ample, but not strict, paths. Dmitry Chernyak’s algorithm not only generated the desired pegs with random counts, wrap orientations and colors, but also generated a perfect swan. This remarkable outcome, which had a one in a million chance of occurring, became the face of the collection, and potentially the face of generative art. One could say this is almost poetic, given NFT traders’ obsession with trading NFTs featuring animal apes, monkeys, and penguins.

The identity of “The Goose” buyer is noteworthy. Formerly owned by defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, ‘The Goose’ is now in the hands of punk6529’s 6529 Capital. This shift shows that NFT art is attracting major investments from big funds, including traditional investors.

Punk6529 is not just a mega investor and collector. This anonymous cryptopunk is a strong believer in NFTs, also devoting a significant amount of time to building Web3. His fund’s expensive NFT grails like Rare Peeps, CryptoPunks, Bored Apes, AI Generated Nude Portraits, Zankans, The Meme Art Collection, The Memes, reflect a deep understanding of NFT culture. The combination of these aspects reveals a clear vision and strong belief in the historical value that these artefacts can hold in the future.

In the traditional art world, coveted paintings command tens and sometimes millions of dollars. Whether it’s Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi that sold for US$450 million in 2017 or the recent US$198 million sale of Rembrandt’s The Standard Bearer, there’s almost a limit to how much serious art collectors can spend on historical art. Ready to spend. There is no time limit. Given this context, Punk6529’s Conviction play may seem bold right now, but there’s a chance that one day we’ll look back at the sale of “The Goose” as a historical event that actually happened, which will cause some to question Why did they do this? When “The Goose” cost only US$5.4 million, he didn’t take his shot.

It is still too early to call any NFT artwork historical, although we are firmly on that path. In fact, market trends in the NFT art sector over the past few years underline this progress. Two years ago, Mike Winkelman (Beeple)’s iconic “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” sold for US$69 million at Christie’s, and several other high-value art sales since then have helped legitimize art on the blockchain. . Julian Assange and Pak’s watch sold for US$52.7 million, Beeple’s Human One for US$28.9 million, XCOPY’s right-click and save as guy sold for US$7 million, Beeple’s Crossroad for US$6.6 million and the list goes on Has been.

The success of this year’s Sotheby’s Grails: Parts I & II auction shows that a new art renaissance is blossoming on blockchain, with the sale of 44 generative art pieces generating over US$13 million. But while generic art was pushed back into the spotlight with the massive sale of Ringers #879, you have to zoom out to see the full picture of how much generic art has already evolved on the blockchain.

Art Blox, the world’s first generative art NFT platform, has generated over US$1.4 billion in secondary sales in just a few years, ranking fifth on CryptoSlam’s all-time NFT collectibles chart by sales volume. Art is now in the conversation with household NFT names like Bored Apps and CryptoPunks, and I believe this is just a taste of what is to come.

Punk6529’s big bet on “The Goose” reflects confidence not only in Dmitry Chernyuk’s The Ringers collection, but also in the future of NFT art as a whole.

ChatGPIT and other readily available AI tools ensure that generative art will continue to grow, bringing out new creatives by allowing anyone to learn basic code in a way that was not possible before. And marketplaces like Art Blox, FXHash, Verse, Christie’s 3.0, and Sotheby’s Metaverse provide this new generation of artists a place to earn a living from their art.

Generative art, once known as a genre where patterns, palettes and shapes dance around a digital canvas, has now matured into exquisite creations that can be easily interpreted as traditional painting. Is. Is. This impressive growth parallels the growth of the NFT market, highlighting why entities like Punk6529 are investing, and why auction houses like Christie’s and Sotheby’s are eagerly introducing generic NFT art into their offerings.

This week Sotheby’s launched a new on-chain generative art program powered by the Art Blox engine, perfectly highlighting the auction house’s commitment to NFT art. Their first auction features art by Vera Molnar, the first female digital artist and one of Dmitry Cherniak’s known influences.

We have entered a defining period for generative art, where artists like Cherniak will be considered influential to a whole new generation. Over the next decade, into the life of Punk 6529’s 6529 Capital Fund, artists would continue to iterate and advance the genre while creating new styles. Some of these works will even be considered historic, and in the rearview mirror of the future, we will look back at the historic pieces that paved the way for them. No matter how far or how fast we get there, when we look back all we will see is the face of the swan.

buckle up.

Yehuda is an NFT strategist at Forecast Labs. He is currently the Community Manager at Ozzy Osbourne’s CryptoBatz and guides blockchain enthusiasts through several personal projects. He has worked in the technology world for over two decades and in crypto for over seven years.

Yohan is an assignment editor at Forecast and has worked as an assistant reporter covering stories in Asia for media publications such as Bloomberg BNA and Forbes on topics related to the Korea-US FTA, technology, environment, 2017 tax law amendments .

Delivered weekly on Thursdays

An unforgettable weekly round up of the biggest emerging tech stories from an Asian perspective, featuring commentary from Forecast editor-in-chief Angie Lau. View the latest version.

Delivered weekly on Thursdays

An unforgettable weekly round up of the biggest emerging tech stories from an Asian perspective, featuring commentary from Forecast editor-in-chief Angie Lau. View the latest version.

Source

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech