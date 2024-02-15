Generative AI will redefine the workplace for all organizations

Robot and girl face to face. getty

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is like a highly specialized tool in a corporate setting, capable of performing specific tasks like analyzing data, predicting patterns, or automating routine processes. This isn’t new and has been going on for quite some time – after all, didn’t Netflix recommend content for us to watch using AI nearly a decade ago?

Generative Artificial Intelligence or GenAI, on the other hand, is a subset of AI and is relatively new. It can create new content, such as creating an image or design, using its programming to ‘imagine’ and produce things that did not exist before. Think of AI as a highly skilled worker, while GenAI is more like an innovative artist or creator.

HR leaders are now expected to move beyond their specific area of ​​expertise (people) and understand/adopt new technologies (such as AI) within the workforce, to make teams more productive and for safe use. Policies can be made.

Difference between Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI)

To further differentiate these concepts, let’s break it down.

Netflix’s recommendation system is an example of AI, not GenAI. It uses advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze your viewing history, preferences and behaviors. Doing this can help you predict and suggest content you’re likely to enjoy. The system constantly learns and adapts based on your interactions with the platform, making its recommendations increasingly personalized and accurate over time. The use of AI in this context is a prime example of how technology can enhance the user experience by providing tailored suggestions to the end user. An example of machine learning in HR applications is the use of applicant tracking systems (ATS) that leverage machine learning algorithms to screen resumes and applications. These systems analyze resumes to match job seekers with job openings based on criteria such as skills, experience, and education.

In contrast, GenAI is about creating new content or data that did not exist before. This includes AI systems that can generate new images, text, music or other media that mimic human creativity. So while Netflix’s recommendations are a sophisticated use of AI, they don’t involve the creative, productive processes that characterize GenAI. An example of GenAI in human resources applications is the creation of personalized training programs and content. GenAI can analyze an individual employee’s learning style, performance data and career development goals to generate customized learning modules, activities and educational content. This tailored approach ensures that training is more engaging, effective and directly linked to the employee’s development path and the needs of the organization.

Impact of GenAI on the workplace

GenAI will be the most significant change in workplaces since the agricultural and industrial revolutions. This may seem like extreme, however, in its early stages, it appears to be bringing promising revolutions to many aspects of how organizations work.

According to a recent McKinsey report, AI adoption is expected to rapidly accelerate the timeline of automation, leading to 29.5% of work hours in the US economy being automated by 2030, compared to 21.5% without AI. The report suggests that this change is not limited to manual or routine tasks – but extends to areas requiring creativity, expertise and interaction with people.

However, the introduction of GenAI into teams creates unique challenges. Research from Columbia Business School indicates that integrating AI into human teams may impact performance and coordination, leading to decreased productivity. Despite the productivity gains provided by AI, there is a notable human aversion toward working with AI agents, which raises concerns about trust and job satisfaction – key competencies of employee engagement and retention. This aversion is not uniform across cultures, indicating the need for differentiated strategies in global organizations. HR professionals and organizational leaders should collaborate to create common practices and guidelines that address cultural differences and trust issues, ensuring that GenAI implementation within the workforce enhances rather than hinders employee engagement and productivity. Is.

AI creates a scenario where individuals can evolve from specializing in just one or two skill areas to efficiently handling multiple interconnected skills simultaneously. Deepening the integration of GenAI into organizations will require more robust learning programs and a culture that emphasizes teaching and learning across three dimensions: individual, organizational, and the AI ​​itself. According to a McKinsey report, about 75 percent of the value of GenAI use cases falls in four areas: customer operations, marketing and sales, software engineering, and R&D.

I believe AI will not replace All Not humans anytime soon, rather both humans and machines will increase their capabilities over time for an organization to effectively utilize the full potential of GenAI. To truly understand and take advantage of this transformative technology, I encourage you to dedicate time to learning about the power of GenAI by immersing yourself in it and trying it out.