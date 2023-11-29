Generative AI: The more users trust it, the more they fear it

It is important for leaders to think carefully about and communicate employee concerns about AI , [+] Clear and unambiguous feedback. getty

Organizations large and small are focusing on how to integrate some level of generative AI into their work. This has triggered widespread reactions. Some (including high-profile insiders) warn of potential devastation. Others are concerned about more basic matters: their jobs.

All of the above is reflected in the results of a new global survey conducted by the Boston Consulting Group team from October 6-30. The survey team (Catherine Rivet, Gabrielle Novacek, Jean Lee, Gretchen May, Hillary Wool, and Christopher Gentile) asked questions of more than 11,000 employees from the United States, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, and India. From executives and senior managers to clerical staff – how they feel about the use of generative AI at work. Some very interesting findings emerged:

1. People who use artificial intelligence and/or generative AI technology at work trust it far more than those who do not use it.

Among non-management respondents who do not yet use generative AI at work, only 12% agree with the statement, “I trust AI/generative AI.” Among non-management users of AI/Generative AI, the percentage expressing confidence in the technology was three times higher (37%).

For senior managers and executives, the ratio was similar, with 21% of senior managers and 22% of executives who do not use AI/Gen AI technology expressing confidence and 64% and 71%, respectively, of AI/Gen AI users. Expressed confidence. Expressing trust—meaning that more senior organizational leaders, AI users and non-users alike, are trusting the technology far more than lower-level employees.

From this one can infer that the best way to manage the integration of AI and Generative AI in an organization is to get more people to use it. Find AI/Gen AI tutorials, upskilling clinics and academies, right?

Well…not so fast. Familiarity, in this case, breeds anxiety.

2. A significant percentage of employees view AI and generative AI technology as a threat to their jobs, with the highest percentage among those who already use the technology.

Among non-management respondents who do not currently use AI at work, 37% agree with the statement, “I am concerned about AI tools being used to automate everything I do ” Among those using AI, the number was slightly higher, at 41%.

The level of concern was low among senior managers and executives who did not use AI technology (32% in both categories), but the level of concern was significantly higher among AI users – 51% of senior managers and 54% of executives expressed concern. That AI can replace them. This means that executives who have used AI are about 70% more afraid of being replaced by the technology than their peers who have not personally seen what general AI can do.

So, here’s the paradox: the more employees use generative AI the more they trust it and fear it – with distrust and fear most pronounced among senior employees.

For employees, perception is reality, so the findings highlight why it is important for leaders to think carefully about employees’ concerns about AI and general AI impacting their jobs and careers. In fact, employers need to do more than think: They need to internalize the potential threat and communicate a clear and unambiguous response.

Here are some ideas on how to help your coworkers and employees see the positive aspects of AI:

Explain how AI and Generative AI can help reduce the joyless tasks people hate. This will give them more time to spend on collaborative, innovative and enjoyable work. General AI can speed up, streamline, and help reduce many boring, repetitive, mindless, but necessary tasks. use it. Another recent survey by the BCG Henderson Institute showed that office workers spend an average of 25% of their time on administrative drudgery. That’s more than a full day each week in a soul-sucking administrative system. Now, this is something to GenAI-ify!

Explain how Generative AI can become your silent “partner,” helping you perform better and grow faster. Francois Candelon, Paris-based global director of the Henderson Institute, found in a recent study that generative AI enabled below-average employees to boost their performance levels – especially on creative blue-sky tasks. Therefore, encourage employees to embrace AI and GenAI and use it as a lever for future success.

Offer employees a deal they can’t refuse: Help us use General AI to rethink our organization and your job and, together, we’ll create an even better job for you. Every organization’s top talent knows that new and different roles will be required if the organization expects to be highly impacted, if not driven, by AI and General AI in the future. So, discuss your intentions and join them in figuring out the best way forward.

The key point is this: before you move forward to incorporate generative AI into your work processes, think carefully about how people will view the new technology and what impact it might have on their careers and livelihoods. Prepare them for career implications, re-skilling needs, talent flexibility and, even better, involve them directly, working with peers to drive change for themselves.

Doing this will help you and your talent move from disbelief to fearless general AI enthusiasts.