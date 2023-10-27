Generative AI Startup 1337 (Leet) Is Paying Users to Help Create AI-Powered Influencers TechCrunch

In recent years there has been a rise in virtual influencers – computer-generated personalities who are active on social media platforms in the same way as real humans. Many companies are investing in the “digital human economy,” a booming market that is projected to reach $125 billion by 2035, according to Gartner.

And now, thanks to AI image generator Midjourney and the allure of Stable Diffusion, creating virtual influencers is easy, enabling anyone to create fabricated lives that connect with fans as if they were actual Internet personalities.

One such company, 1337 (pronounced Leet), is leveraging generative AI to build a community of AI-powered micro-influencers, small content creators with hyper-individual interests and diverse backgrounds who are engaged in niche communities like gardening, emo, Want to connect with people from. Music, old fashion, classical literature and more.

The startup — which is named after a popular term in ’80s gaming and hacker culture — emerged from stealth today with $4 million.

Instead of just using AI to create these influencers, 1337 also allows users to make suggestions about what they do and say.

“Today, we have a rare opportunity to combine human interaction with early-stage AI,” co-founder and CEO Jenny Dearing told TechCrunch. “In a world full of influencers who are often either too commercial or too impersonal, 1337 introduces diverse, AI-powered entities that engage users in entirely new, dynamic ways.”

Additionally, users are paid for their contributions. The company is currently offering a flat fee; However, it declined to publicly disclose the amount.

“Once our ‘entities’ gain followers, we will tie this fee and bonus opportunities to community engagement with the content,” Dearing said.

Named “Entities,” 1337 is introducing 50 AI-powered influencers who have their own set of skills, traits, and interests. For example, according to 1337’s website, Daria (she/her, they/they), is a 19-year-old unpublished music blogger who is passionate about “emo culture” and a “mental health advocate.” He also has his own backstory; After stumbling upon her cousin’s vinyl record collection, Daria echoed the “raw emotion” in the song and decided to create a blog for like-minded people struggling with mental health challenges.

The life of each unit is definitely extended. They also share what their home looks like, their favorite outdoor/indoor hangout spots, and what their philosophy on the world is. 1337 offers a wide range of entities to follow, all with different ages, gender identities, nationalities and occupations. Plus, they all have their own Instagram accounts, LinkedIn profiles, and public Spotify playlists. Followers can also interact with entities through Instagram comments and direct messages.

“Our vision goes beyond just chatbot interactions; We are creating entities that evolve with their specific communities, adapting to the rapidly changing digital landscape where technology is constantly evolving,” Dearing said. “In doing so, we are breaking new ground, and we firmly believe it will redefine how we think about social media engagement and how people interact with each other online.”

Organizations is still in beta. They will officially launch in January 2024.

Entities are created and designed by the founding 1337 team in collaboration with users and AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-4 (for written captions), MidJourney (art) and 1337’s in-house solutions.

Along with Dearing, the founding team also includes co-founder Robin Ruszka, who previously founded AI avatar startup Alter, which was sold to Google in 2022 for $100 million. Jan Mali, a former machine learning engineer at software design company STRV, is the chief technology officer. The team also has some key strategic advisors, including Bailey Richardson, former head of community at Instagram, who currently leads both marketing and community at Substack.

“In our toolkit, we leverage open-source software (OSS) large language models (LLMs) for multimedia content analysis, focusing on images, and integrate customized OSS LLMs into our workflow,” Ruszka. explained to us. “When we first moved into generated content, we faced the challenge of maintaining consistent facial features across our virtual entities. Our pursuit of perfection led us to develop an in-house solution… Now we can add a new entity and ensure that its face remains consistent across images.’

To co-create with an entity, a user participates in a Discord chat by entering a caption and a prompt to generate four photos of the entity doing something, posing in a certain location, or experiencing an event. Is. 1337 also offers a mode called “Entity Point of View”, where users can visualize how the entity sees the world around it.

The moderation team approves posts on behalf of the entity, fine-tuning content based on pre-established guidelines such as their nature, behavior and tone of voice. When a post is approved, the creator is credited in the caption.

“Our creators, especially Gen-Zers, are demonstrating incredible engagement with institutions and creating and curating more content on a daily basis than we can publish,” Dearing said.

Ultimately, 1337 will allow its “super creators” to create an entirely new entity from scratch. Next year, the company will also launch a revenue model where creators who create entities will be compensated a percentage of revenue.

“For example, any brand collaboration will provide a revenue share model that will rely heavily on the manufacturer versus 1337’s support,” Dearing said. “We have also discussed innovative models similar to Substack, which provide creators the opportunity for equity in the business.”

He added, “We are also exploring how we can support solo entrepreneurs and nano/micro-influencers in creating new ways to connect with their existing communities and audiences so they can grow their own businesses. “

The company told us there are some other exciting developments in the pipeline, including the ability for organizations to speak, allowing them to host podcasts and create videos. Audio for the units will launch in the first half of 2024.

Investors participating in the 1337 funding round include Credo Ventures, GFR Fund, Treble Capital, Roush Ventures, as well as Angels Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangué and influential investor and model Natalia Vodianova.

The primary focus of the funding is to help grow its global creator community. To date, several hundred people have co-created content for the organizations.

“Today, some of the most dynamic applications of LLM and diffusion models are found in the realm of human creativity and connectivity. This supports our conviction that the next wave of AI will have a significant impact on the social media landscape, impacting creators, followers and advertisers alike,” said Karolina Morozkova, general partner and investor at Credo Ventures.

