Generative AI is a developer's delight. Now, let's explore some other use cases

Some may think of generic artificial intelligence (AI) as a solution looking for a problem, but the technology is already proving its usefulness in one area: software development productivity. Nearly half of technology professionals use generative AI to build applications. Additionally, one-third of IT workers use AI for data analytics. However, research shows that other business use cases are not yet ready.

A survey of over 2,800 technology professionals released by O’Reilly shows that 44% of respondents use AI in their programming work, and 34% are experimenting with it. Data analysis is also a major use case for generative AI, with 32% of IT professionals using it for analytics, and 38% experimenting with it.

Mike Lockides, author of the O’Reilly report, writes, “We are not surprised that the most common application of generative AI is in programming, using tools like GitHub Copilot or ChatGPIT.” “However, we are surprised at the level of adoption.”

The report indicates that there is also evidence of a healthy device ecosystem that has already emerged around generative AI. “As was said about the California Gold Rush, if you want to see who is making money, don’t look at the miners; look at the guys selling shovels,” Lockides says.

“With patterns like retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and tools like Langchain, it has become common to automate the process of building complex signals. And there are tools for storing and indexing signals for reuse,” the docs There are vector databases that AI can use to answer a question, and much more. We’re already moving toward the second generation of tooling.” Research shows that 16% of IT professionals report that their companies are building on top of the open-source model.

The report’s authors believe developers’ adoption of AI tools will grow, whether or not their management tries to discourage it. “We expect programmers to use AI even in organizations that place restrictions on its use,” Lockides says.

“Programmers have always developed tools that will help them do their jobs, from testing frameworks to source control to integrated development environments. Programmers will do what is necessary to get the job done, and managers will be unaware when Their teams are more productive and goals are being met.”

The report shows that demand for professionals with AI expertise is also increasing, particularly in AI programming (66%), data analysis (59%), and operations for AI/ML (54%). General AI literacy (52%) is also important, as users have learned when encountering the hallucinations that generative AI tools sometimes display.

The report said the growing level of adoption of generic AI for data analytics is “reflected by OpenAI’s addition of Advanced Data Analysis (formerly Code Interpreter) to ChatGPIT’s repository of beta features.”

However, research shows that many other business use cases for generic AI are still in progress – and carry some risks. The O’Reilly survey shows that the most common direct business use case is applications that interact with customers, including customer support. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents reported that their companies are experimenting (43%) or using AI (22%) for customer-support applications.

Yet the report warns that “customer-facing interactions come at great risk” when experimenting with AI. The authors suggest that: “Incorrect answers, bigoted or sexist behavior, and many other well-documented problems with generic AI quickly cause damage that is difficult to undo.”

Difficulty finding appropriate business use cases is cited as the most obvious barrier to generic AI adoption by IT professionals – 31% for non-users, 22% for users. Blame the “move fast and break things” culture, Lockides writes. “Badly conceived and poorly implemented AI solutions can be harmful, so most companies should think carefully about how to use AI appropriately.”

Another reason it takes time to prepare business use cases is that AI cuts deeply into organizational processes. “We also have to recognize that many of these use cases will challenge traditional ways of thinking about businesses. Recognizing the use cases for AI and understanding how AI allows you to reimagine business , it will go together.”

Finally, it’s worth remembering that AI is still new. Overall, 38% of IT professionals report that their companies have been working with AI for less than a year. “Even with a cloud-based foundation model like GPT-4, which eliminates the need to develop your own model or provide your own infrastructure, fine-tuning the model for a particular use case is still A major undertaking.”

