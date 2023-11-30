Generative AI and the future of content creation adobe stock

The explosive growth of generative AI over the past year has truly been unprecedented. Beginning with the public release of ChatGPT (was it really only a year ago?), it is now everywhere. Eager to ride the wave, every app from Office to eBay is adding generative capabilities, and an increasing number of us are finding uses for them in our everyday and professional lives.

Given its nature, it’s not surprising that content creators, in particular, have found it to be a powerful addition to their toolset. Marketing agencies, advertising creatives, news organizations and social media influencers have been among the most enthusiastic early adopters.

While this brings great opportunities for improving efficiency and automating manual, repetitive elements of creative tasks, it also presents significant challenges. Issues related to copyright, spam content, hallucinations, the formulaic nature of algorithmic creation, and bias need to be considered by professionals who plan to adopt it into their workflow.

With that in mind, here is my overview of the impact generative AI is already having in this area, as well as some thoughts on what we can expect as the technology becomes even more powerful and society becomes AI-augmented. Adopts the world.

How is AI used in content creation?

Generative AI learns by studying data and learning how to create similar data. Some of the most common generative models in use today are large language models such as the one powering ChatGPT, which is capable of generating language and text, and diffusion models, which generate images and video.

Tech-centric corporations have quickly incorporated it into their creative processes. For example:

Netflix is ​​using generative AI to create more engaging movie trailers and is working on creating personalized trailers that will appeal to individual members.

BuzzFeed is using it to create personalized content, including quizzes tailored to individual interests. It also has a generic recipe creator that suggests meals based on available ingredients.

Google is demoing a service designed for news organizations that allows them to automate the creation of news reports. Many outlets, including the New York Times, Guardian, BBC, Bloomberg, and Reuters, have published stories written by generative AI.

And a new breed of appliance makers is emerging. There’s Synthesia, which lets businesses create video from text without booking actors or studios, and WriteSonic, which automates written content tailored to brand voice, as well as building AI chatbots. There are many more.

enhancing creative workflow

If you’re a creative person and wondering how you should build generic AI into your daily work, the first rule is to remember that it’s meant to enhance your capabilities rather than replace them.

As Sam Garg, CEO and founder of WriteSonic, points out, generic content is often too generic, formulaic in itself, and not designed to do the job that digital content is typically supposed to do, which is grab our attention. To do.

This means that while generative AI tools are perfectly capable of, for example, writing an article like this, a script for an ad, or producing an entire promotional video, it is usually best to use it There is no way.

“The idea is to augment humans rather than replace them,” says Garg. And fundamentally, seeing AI as a tool that enhances the productivity of humans and works alongside them, not as something that replaces humans.

This human-in-the-loop approach ensures that content doesn’t become robotic and formulaic.

You can find the use of generative AI in almost every stage of the creative process – from ideation to planning, storyboarding, drafting, fact-checking and delivering to audiences.

But great content generally works for two reasons – it introduces something new, like a new idea, and creates an emotional connection with the audience.

These are two areas where generative AI often falls flat. It cannot actually have new ideas like humans can; It simply retrieves what it knows from its training data. And it doesn’t really understand emotions the way we do.

Disadvantages of Generative AI in Content Creation

Apart from the dangers of dull and uninspiring content, there are other issues that need to be considered. At the top of the list are copyright issues, which are two-sided.

First, the jury is still out on who owns AI-generated content. Is it the person who uses AI to create content? Is it the manufacturer of the equipment that produced it? Or is it the owner or creator of the original data that was used to train the AI ​​in the first place?

Second, if you avoid being sued by a creator who says your AI copied their work, the question is whether you will be able to enforce copyright on your creations. This can obviously be a problem for proprietary assets and businesses that use them to create content.

It is also a fact that as things stand today, AI has a tendency to get things wrong. This is known as a hallucination because it often seems as if they are simply making things up. Obviously, no business wants to look foolish by providing factually incorrect information. And of course there is already enough disinformation online, without allowing AI to wildly promote itself and create even more misinformation!

Where next?

Although it has already had a huge impact, we are clearly just getting started with generative AI. In the near future, we will see even more powerful devices and, importantly, devices that will be even easier to operate.

It’s quite possible that most of the challenges we’ve talked about here – bland content, lack of emotional resonance, and factual inaccuracies – will be overcome. As language models become more powerful and complex, we may see generative tools that can match humans in terms of creating content that inspires and engages us.

This will make issues like identifying deepfakes – very realistic AI creations designed to fool humans – and reducing the spread of AI-generated misinformation even more important.

But it’s also likely that the technology will become increasingly accessible, meaning its powers can be harnessed by a more diverse user base. This will result in productive tools and creations that are informed by the rich tapestry of human stories and experiences.

Personally, I believe there will always be a need for humans in the content creation process. After all, we are storytellers and creators by nature. But those of us who learn to use generator tools to boost our creative potential will have a distinct advantage over those who do not because we will learn new ways to creatively express our thoughts and ideas. Develop methods.