Generational tensions rise as Japan faces the economic reality of its aging baby boomers

In 2024, Japan’s youngest baby boomers will turn 75. Boomers are called the “cluster” generation in Japan because they were born in a small boom in the late 1940s, after the end of the Second World War.

The sheer size of this group has made it a lightning rod for many thorny social and economic debates in Japan today. Japanese boomers are variously criticized for causing generational wealth inequality, national debt, and even environmental crisis.

Historically, the experience of the Boomers is Japan’s post-war success story. But were the Boomers just lucky free-riders? And how have they shaped contemporary Japan?

children of war defeat

When the Boomers were born, Japan was under US-led occupation and struggling with a deteriorating economy. Millions of soldiers and settlers returned from the colonies and battlefields. As the Japanese began to rebuild their nation, they also began breeding enthusiastically. From 1947 to 1949, Japan recorded approximately 2.7 million births annually, with a fertility rate of more than 4.3.

Japan would never again have seen such astonishing fertility. Apart from a short-term increase in the 1970s, annual births have been declining rapidly.

In 2020, Japan recorded the lowest number of annual births at 840,835 with a fertility rate of only 1.33. This is not the lowest in Asia, but it is well below the replacement rate of 2.1.

protest generation

Japan’s boomers were both the engine and the beneficiaries of the country’s economic miracle from the 1950s to the 1970s, when GDP growth regularly reached double digits.

In an era when most young people completed education in their teens, Boomers provided labor for Japan’s heavy, chemical, automotive, and electronics industries. Many people moved to cities such as Tokyo to take jobs in small factories and retail stores.

A small percentage of Boomers fortunate enough to gain admission to universities in the 1960s became flag-bearers of youth protest. They rallied against Japan’s subservience to America and its participation in the Vietnam War. He called for universities to reduce fees and give students more voice.

Beyond opposition, they created new cultures in music and art. Indeed, he was one of the great theater actors of the “global 1960s”.

As student protests turned violent in Japan in the 1970s, public opinion turned against the young boomers. A handful embraced murderous leftist terrorism, but the majority chose the security of corporate Japan.

Boomers made Japan’s economic miracle fashionable

In 1975, Japan’s youngest boomers were in their mid-20s. Japan was recovering from a massive increase in oil prices in 1973 and suffered another petroleum shock in 1979.

It was the hard-working Boomers who helped Japan survive these difficult economic times. In an era of rigidly defined gender roles, boomer men became Japan’s corporate and industrial warriors, while boomer women raised children and cared for aging parents. Accordingly, they organized Japan’s second – and last – post-war baby boom in the 1970s.

When Japan emerged as an economic superpower in the 1980s, it reaped the rewards of fast growth. Although not everyone benefited equally, Japanese baby boomers, now in their 30s, enjoyed relatively secure employment, a thriving economy, and a better standard of living.

At the same time, as the economy boomed, Boomers faced financial pressures in housing and education. Some people starved themselves to death inside Japan’s pressure-cooker corporations.

Nonetheless, things were good for Boomers during Japan’s “bubble” economy of the 1980s. By the end of the decade, the youngest were 40 years old. As mid-career workers, they could both save and spend – something that later generations could only dream of.

Intergenerational tension in recession-hit Japan

Just as the Boomers were moving into the middle echelons of society, Japan’s economic miracle ended suddenly. What occurred from the 1990s onwards has been called Japan’s “lost decade”, an “ice age” of employment, and an era of youth uncertainty and despair.

However, the Boomers escaped largely unscathed. Thanks to an employment system that protected senior workers, most (though not all) Boomers kept their jobs, while their children struggled to find even casual work. Many Boomers also had savings to fall back on.

But in recession-stricken Japan, the now-aging Boomers pose thorny issues for the country. As a healthy, long-lived and very large group, their approach to retirement in the 2000s threatened the viability of Japan’s already strained pension and health plans. Young people born in post-bubble Japan face this burden.

It is not surprising that intergenerational tension has arisen. For boomers, it is easy to label youth as lazy and lacking perseverance. As for the youth, the Boomers were simply lucky to be born in an era of growth. And, to make matters worse, young people must now support the boomers in retirement.

Boomers aging into the oldest society

Given the boomers’ electoral dominance, politicians are moving cautiously on solutions involving redistribution from the old to the young. Ultimately, intergenerational blame is not the solution.

Japan’s baby boomers were born into an emerging nation, but they also helped craft that success. Young can take advantage of the boomers’ journey from the ashes of defeat to astonishing prosperity. But Boomers must also recognize how their generation has contributed to the demographic and socioeconomic challenges facing Japan today.

As the world’s oldest society continues to age, the intergenerational empathy of Boomers is more important now than ever.

