'Generation Next': Meet dynamic duo Scotty Beam and Sylvia Obel

For our first episode of the Grio’s new series, “Generation Next,” entrepreneur, moderator, and producer extraordinaire Will Toms sat down with astonishing talents Scotty Beam and Sylvia Obel, two of media’s brightest and most influential voices. With no boundaries beyond the topic, the duo’s conversational style is rapidly growing and inspiring the next generation of black voices, especially women.

“We met in the darkest place we could ever meet,” the women explain, laughing. “Essence Fest.”

Dynamic duo Scotty Beam (left) and Sylvia Obel are featured in Grio’s “Generation Next.” (Photo: TheGrio)

Beam is known for her strong advocacy and support of black women, using her platform to promote and empower them in a variety of ways. She has been an outspoken advocate on issues including social justice, equality and representation. Beam has also been involved in projects and initiatives that highlight the achievements and challenges faced by black women, with the goal of creating a more inclusive and equitable society. Her work often focuses on promoting the voices and experiences of black women in the media and entertainment industry.

Obel is a journalist and media personality, known for her passion for storytelling, especially in the fields of entertainment, culture and social issues. She has a strong dedication to elevating underrepresented voices and highlighting important stories. Obel’s work often centers around pop culture, race, and gender, and like Beam, she uses her platform to draw attention to issues and individuals that do not always receive mainstream recognition.

Upon first meeting, the pair’s chemistry was undeniable. In an industry with a traditionally staunch ethos, when Beam and Obel finally met, it was a match made in heaven – and somewhat of a sigh of relief. For Beam in particular, it was a breath of fresh air after the transition from the male-dominated field of hip-hop to the female-led fields in the music business, which allowed him to make like-minded female friends. A friendship blossomed and with the help of a mutual friend’s creative vision, Obel, who was working at BuzzFeed at the time, was approached to do a podcast.

“Your natural friendship with Scotty will make you guys such great co-hosts,” he recalls telling Sylvia.

Boom! “The Scotty & Sylvia Show” was born.

Respectively, Scotty Beam and Sylvia Obel are each leading the charge, but together, their impact is destined to change the paradigm of the media industry.

Watch “Generation Next” weekly on TheGrio.com

TheGrio is free on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is also free. Download Greo Mobile Apps Today! pay attention’write black‘With Maisha Kai.

Source: thegrio.com