General strike begins in the West Bank against Israel's war on Gaza

Work was also stopped in Jordan, Lebanon and elsewhere to demand an end to Israeli attacks.

Streets were empty and shops closed across the West Bank on Monday as people in the occupied territory held a general strike to protest Israel’s offensive on the Gaza Strip, part of a wider day of action that also included protests in Lebanon, Jordan and elsewhere. But it involved stopping work. Worldwide.

Since Israel’s latest war on Gaza began following a deadly Hamas-led offensive in early October, violence by settlers and occupation forces has escalated in the West Bank, making 2023 the deadliest year in the Palestinian territory in nearly two decades. has been made. Israeli soldiers or settlers have killed more than 100 children in the West Bank so far this year — three times the number killed in 2022, according to humanitarian group Save the Children.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have killed more than 7,000 children in less than two months, and more than one million children are currently in grave danger as Israel expands its ground offensive to include those areas of southern Gaza. The operation has expanded into what were previously seen as relative safe havens. ,

“The situation is extremely difficult,” said Hussein al-Sayyid, who is living with relatives in the southern city of Khan Yunis after fleeing Gaza City at the start of the war. The Associated Press, “I have children and I don’t know where to go. No place is safe.”

The West Bank general strike is expected to lead to an international day of strikes and other protests around the world demanding an end to Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

Amman-based Roya News The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in Jordan (UNRWA) was reported to have participated in the protests, “closed all its facilities, including schools, and urged all staff and students to stay at home.”

The Jordanian city of Aqaba is heeding calls for a global strike to protest against Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign in Gaza.#StrikeForGaza pic.twitter.com/eBgUkSNDCN – Quds News Network (@QudsNen) 11 December 2023

The protests come days after the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The move drew immediate and widespread reaction from humanitarian groups and lawmakers around the world, including some from US President Joe Biden’s party.

“Shameful,” said Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). wrote In response to the veto on Sunday. “The Biden administration can no longer compromise its professed concern for Palestinians and human rights, while single-handedly vetoing a UN call for a ceasefire and calling on the entire US Congress to unconditionally support the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza. Ignoring.”

Muwafaq Sahawil, secretary of the Palestinian political party Fatah in Ramallah and al-Bireh, said al Jazeera Monday’s attacks are “a message to a US administration that stands against the aspirations of our people.”

“This is a message from people around the world to their politicians and the international community to stand up for the Palestinian people who have suffered under occupation for 75 years,” Sahvil said. “We hope this attack will inspire the international community to help stop the war and respond to Palestinians’ aspirations to achieve self-determination.”

