General Motors workers are voting against the UAW contract.

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

The tentative contract between the United Auto Workers and General Motors was in danger of being put to a vote Wednesday as three large local plants joined with two others in opposing the deal.

The union said Wednesday that the Wentzville, Mo. and Bowling Green, Ky. Workers at assembly plants in the U.S. voted against the temporary deal on Tuesday and Wednesday. And workers at a third plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, also rejected the contract, the local union confirmed.

UAW workers at GM plants in Spring Hill, Tennessee and Lansing, Michigan also rejected the contract.

Still, GM’s massive plant in Arlington, Texas, voted to approve the deal, its local UAW union announced Wednesday. This means there is still a chance the GM contract will be approved. The final vote could go “down to the wire,” according to Mark Robinson, a former GM economist and game-theory expert who has been blogging about the strike.

“The big ‘yes’ vote in Arlington, Texas, shows that much of the vote depends on how well local union leaders explain or promote the deal,” Robinson said.

The agreements mark the largest compensation gains won by the union in decades, including a 25 percent increase in base pay over four and a half years.

Opposition to the contract appears to be coming from veteran General Motors employees, who are frustrated that union leaders were not able to negotiate benefits such as stronger retirement benefits. The union also failed in its effort to restore defined-benefit pensions for all workers, but it did force automakers to increase their contributions to 401(k) retirement accounts.

“I think it’s great overall. I think a lot of people are disappointed that pensions and retiree health insurance coverage weren’t restored,” Chris Viola, a GM employee at Factory Zero, an electric vehicle plant in Detroit, said in a text. Viola voted to approve the contract. “Many people hired before 2007 had both of these things at one time, but after a long layoff their seniority was reset and they lost them.”

How a flamboyant, little-known union leader led autoworkers to record profits

General Motors declined to comment until UAW workers completed their voting.

When the deal was negotiated, GM Chief Executive Mary Barra welcomed it and said the company was “looking forward to getting everyone back to work.”

UAW President Shawn Fenn has called these “record contracts” that have stripped every “last penny” from the companies. But he also emphasized that the decision is up to UAW members.

If UAW workers at GM plants vote against the contract, those workers could go back on strike. Union leaders may also try to renegotiate a new deal for GM workers.

The temporary contracts came after a long period when workers’ wages did not keep up with inflation, and when the union gave up some of its benefits at the time of the Great Recession, when automakers were struggling to survive. The union managed to win back many of those gains in the new deals, including restoring regular cost-of-living wage adjustments to compensate for inflation. It also eliminated pay levels that left new hires on lower pay scales.

Bill Bagwell, a longtime GM employee at a parts warehouse in Ypsilanti, Michigan, said he voted against the contract.

“The temporary contract does not provide any benefits in work-life balance,” Bagwell said. “It provides very minimal benefits for long-term employees who made sacrifices during the bankruptcy. And even though we removed pay levels we made no changes to benefit levels.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com