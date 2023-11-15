General Motors union workers appear to have rejected a tentative contract deal

DETROIT (AP) — A tentative contract agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union appears headed for defeat.

The union has not yet posted final vote totals, but workers at the Big Five factories who finished voting in the past few days rejected a four-year, eight-month deal by a wide margin.

The vote tracker on the UAW’s website shows Deal winning by 686 votes. But those totals do not include votes from GM assembly plants in Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wentzville, Missouri; Lansing Delta Township and Lansing Grand River in Michigan, and a powertrain plant in Toledo, Ohio, all voted against the deal, according to local union officials.

In most cases the number of votes against the contract ranged from 55% to almost 60%.

Workers were awaiting total payment from a large assembly plant in Arlington, Texas, but many said they expected the contract to be rejected.

A message was left seeking comment from a union spokesperson.

It was unclear what would happen next, but local union officials do not expect an immediate walkout once the final results are known.

Voting continues at Ford, where the deal is passing with 66.1% voting so far and only a few large factories still counting.

The contract was passing by a landslide in early voting by Jeep maker Stellantis. The union’s vote tracker shows 79.7% voted in favor as many large factories have not yet been dismantled.

Local union officials say longtime employees were unhappy that they did not get as big a pay raise as new hires, and they wanted a bigger pension increase. New employees wanted a defined benefit pension plan instead of the 401(K) defined contribution plan they get now.

Tony Toti, president of the union local at the Toledo Powertrain Plant, said demanding more from the company is right for the environment. “We need to take advantage of this moment,” he said. “Who knows what the next environment for national agreements will be. The company never has any trouble telling us that we need to make concessions in bad economic times. “Why shouldn’t we get the best economic deal in good economic times?”

Thousands of UAW members joined the strike in targeted strikes against Detroit automakers for six weeks before tentative deals were reached late last month. Instead of attacking one company, the union targeted individual plants of all three automakers. At its peak last month, about 46,000 of the union’s 146,000 workers at Detroit companies were on strike.

Source: apnews.com