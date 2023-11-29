General Motors to reduce spending on autonomous vehicle efforts. What implications does this have for Europe?

The US company plans to reduce its spending on its self-driving unit Cruise after a pedestrian accident last month, according to Reuters news agency via the Financial Times.

It comes after one of Cruise’s driverless cabs failed to stop in time after hitting a pedestrian, raising safety concerns.

Cruise then halted all supervised and manual car trips in the United States, as well as expanded safety reviews of its robotaxis.

This caused problems for the firm and prompted the chief executive, Kyle Vogt, and chief product officer, Daniel Kahn, to resign.

Meanwhile, GM’s robotaxi unit said it was planning to relaunch in an unspecified city before expanding into others.

Robotaxi also said it will focus on its Bolt-based cruise autonomous vehicles in the near term.

Impact on the European market?

GM actually exited the European market in 2017. According to an article published by business analyst Amr Elharoni, GM sold its European brands, Opel and Vauxhall, to French automaker PSA, marking the end of GM’s nearly 90-year presence in Europe.

He explained that the move was intended to offload a struggling business and focus on more profitable markets such as North America.

“Before the sale, GM’s European business was costing a lot of money. Over nine years, it lost about $14 billion. The best year during that period still saw a loss of 1.4%. In contrast, “GM made a profit of $28 billion in North America over the same period,” he said.

After the sale, he explained how PSA had managed to restore the profitability of the Opel and Vauxhall brands by cutting costs and introducing new, more profitable models.

However, it was recently highlighted by GM’s Europe president that General Motors will officially return to the European auto market in autumn 2023, ending a five-year absence.

The comeback will reportedly be based exclusively on battery-electric models, with Scandinavian countries and Switzerland being the first markets.

